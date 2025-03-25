News
Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 5th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I

The final match of the five-game T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the fourth T20I, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The Kiwis batted first and scored 220 runs in 20 overs. Finn Allen made 50, Tim Seifert scored 44, while Michael Bracewell remained not out on 46. Their bowlers then performed well, dismissing Pakistan for just 105 runs. Jacob Duffy took four wickets, while Zakary Foulkes got three.

With one match left, they will try to finish strong, while Pakistan will hope to end on a good note.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf has taken eight wickets in three matches in this series. He picked up two wickets in the second T20I, three in the third, and three more in the last match. This brings his total to 40 wickets in 19 T20Is against New Zealand, the most he has taken against any team.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has played well in this series, scoring 152 runs in four matches with scores of 44, 19, 45, and 44. He has given New Zealand good starts. Overall, he has done well against Pakistan, scoring 482 runs in 18 T20Is.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been the best bowler in the series, taking 11 wickets in four matches. He has made things difficult for Pakistan’s batters, picking up four wickets in the first match, two in the second, one in the third, and four in the last game. In total, he has taken 16 wickets in eight innings against Pakistan, making him an important player for New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Differential Picks

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed has been selected by 47% of players. He took two wickets in the last match and has five wickets in three games so far. Though he gives away runs, he has a knack of taking key wickets.

Zak Foulkes (NZ)

Zak Foulkes can be a good choice since only 38% have picked him. He took three wickets in the last match while giving away just 25 runs in four overs.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Players to Avoid 

Mitchell Hay 

Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
New Zealand
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Pakistan
Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

