PBKS vs CHE top captaincy picks for Match 22 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 22 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 22 between PBKS and CSK.

PBKS vs CHE top captaincy picks for Match 22 of the IPL 2025.

Match no. 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. 

Punjab Kings have played three games so far, winning two and losing one. They lost the previous game to Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs. PBKS were reduced to 43/4 while chasing 206. Nehal Wadhera kept them in the game with 62 off 41 balls but his dismissal brought curtains on their hopes. 

The Super Kings lost their third consecutive match when they went down against Delhi Capitals by 25 runs. CSK lost their top three inside the powerplay in pursuit of 184. Vijay Shankar made 69* off 54 balls but it wasn’t enough to put any pressure on the opponents. 

PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two half centuries in four innings in this tournament. He has been one of the most prolific batters in the IPL, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 137. Gaikwad has two hundreds and 20 fifties in the league. 

Shreyas Iyer 

Shreyas Iyer has looked in magnificent touch with the bat in recent times. The PBKS has scored 159 runs in three innings this season at a strike rate of 206. Shreyas was at his best in the opening game, where he hammered an unbeaten 97 off 43 deliveries. 

Noor Ahmad 

Noor Ahmad has snared 10 wickets in the ongoing season. He has been the best bowler for his side, conceding runs at just 7.86 rpo. The left-arm wrist spinner was exceptional in the opening game, picking up 4 for 18. Noor has claimed 62 wickets in T20 cricket since June last year at 6.15 rpo. 

PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson’s ownership for this game is 43% but that still offers a decent differential value. He picked up two scalps in the previous game at this venue, and should be effective against the CSK batting unit. 

Priyansh Arya 

Priyansh Arya failed in the last couple of games but had scored 47 off 23 in the opening game. He is part of only 10% fantasy teams for this game, and can be a good differential pick, considering his batting position. 

ALSO READ: 

PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni 

MS Dhoni is picked by around 24% fantasy players for this game after an unbeaten 30 in the previous game. But you can leave him out as he usually comes in to bat very late in the innings. 

Marcus Stoinis 

Marcus Stoinis has scored 21 runs in two innings and is 94/0 with the ball in eight overs. Given his batting position and bowling form, you can leave him out. 

PBKS vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
PBKS vs CHE Predictions
Punjab Kings

