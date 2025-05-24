Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 66 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 66 between PBKS and DC.

Match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) going up against each other. The rescheduled fixture will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings have sealed a spot in the playoffs and are gunning for a top-two spot. They defeated Rajasthan Royals in the previous game by 10 runs after posting 219. Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (59* off 30) starred with the bat before Harpreet Brar snared 3 for 22 in four overs.

Delhi Capitals were knocked out of the playoffs race after a 59-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 181 on a tricky pitch, half the side was back in the hut with just 65 runs on the board, and they could not recover from it.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has done an outstanding job for Punjab Kings. He’s having his best season, with 435 runs from 12 innings at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 47. The PBKS skipper has four half centuries under his belt.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been prolific in this season. He has moved to opening the innings recently, which increases his fantasy value. He has amassed 504 runs in the tournament at an average of 56 and strike rate of 148. Rahul has smashed one century and three half centuries.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh has given his team great starts repeatedly. He has made 458 runs at an average of 38 while striking at 171. The opening batter has hit four half centuries in the competition. Back him to come good in this game.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera has been superb in the middle order. He has struck 280 runs in the season at an average of 30 while striking at 149. Part of 40% fantasy teams, he can be a good differential pick.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis’ ownership has dropped to 38% for this game. But a player of his class can’t be left out, especially considering he opens the innings.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma has played a couple of superb knocks but his batting position doesn’t make an appealing fantasy option.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is likely to return for this game but given his batting position, you can avoid him. The Aussie all-rounder hasn’t done much with the bat or ball this season.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

