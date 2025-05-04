Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 54 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

PBKS won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. So far, they have played 10 matches, winning six, losing three, and one had no result.

LSG lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by 54 runs. They have played 10 matches so far, winning five and losing five.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has scored 360 runs in 10 matches so far. He played a match-winning knock of 72 runs in the last game and scored 25 not out in the one before that. His form had dropped slightly earlier, but he seems to be back in rhythm. With a strong strike rate of 180.90 and four half-centuries this season, he can be a solid option for captaincy in the upcoming match.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 346 runs in 10 matches so far this season. He has been in good form, scoring 54 runs in the last match and 83 in the one before that. He has three half-centuries to his name and opens the batting, which gives him a good chance to make the most of the powerplay. This makes him a strong captaincy option for the upcoming match.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has scored 335 runs in 10 matches so far. Although he got out for a single-digit score in the last match, he had been in good form before that, scoring four half-centuries and a 47 in his previous six innings. He has also taken four wickets this season. With his all-round contributions, he can be a good captaincy option from the LSG side.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Harpreet Brar (PBKS)

Harpreet Brar has bowled in three innings this season and has taken four wickets. He has picked up at least one wicket in every match he has bowled. With only 7.33% of teams selecting him, he could be a smart differential pick for the upcoming match.

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Digvesh Rathi has been picked by only 15.85% of fantasy users. He took a wicket in the last match. While he went wicketless in two games before that, he has taken at least one wicket in the rest of his matches. So far, he has picked up 10 wickets in 10 matches. If he manages to take one or two wickets in the upcoming match, he could be a valuable pick since not many have selected him.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Suryansh Shedge (PBKS)

Suryansh Shedge can be avoided for this match.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.