Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 37 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

These two teams have already played against each other once this season. In that match, Punjab Kings defeated RCB by five wickets. It was a 14-over game because of rain. RCB scored only 95 runs, and PBKS chased it down with 11 balls remaining.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood has been in good form this season, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches. In the last game, he took 3 wickets for just 14 runs in 3 overs. Except for one match, he has taken at least one wicket in every game so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

Yuzvendra Chahal has made a strong comeback after a slow start to the season. In the first five matches, he managed to take only two wickets. However, in the last two games, he has performed well with figures of 4 for 28 and 2 for 11. With his recent form, he can be a good captaincy pick for this match.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli may have missed out in the last match, but he is still in good form this season. He has scored 249 runs in seven matches so far, including three half-centuries. Out of his last four innings, he has scored two fifties. He can be a solid captaincy pick option.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Xavier Bartlett (PBKS)

Xavier Bartlett can be a good differential pick for this match, with only 25.13% of users selecting him so far. He has played two matches and picked up one wicket in each game. If he can grab a wicket or two in the upcoming match, he could turn out to be a valuable pick.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 8 wickets in six matches so far this season and has been picked by around 48% of users. He took 2 wickets in the last match and has picked up at least one wicket in every game, showing consistent form with the ball.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh (PBKS)

Shashank Singh can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

