Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 18 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. They have won both their matches so far, beating Gujarat Titans and LSG.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by six runs in their last match. This was their first win in three games after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer is a strong captaincy choice as he has scored 149 runs in two matches. He remained unbeaten in both innings, scoring 97* and 52*. He is in top form and bats in the top order, making him a reliable pick for another big innings.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh has taken five wickets in two matches so far, picking up two in the first game and three in the second. He bowls in the powerplay and has a habit of taking wickets, making him a strong captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets in the last match, bringing his total to five wickets in two games. He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order, making him a good option for captain or vice-captain due to his all-round abilities.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS)

Nehal Wadhera played his first match of the season in the last game, coming in as an impact player and scoring 43 off just 25 balls. He has been picked by only 23.83% of fantasy teams, and since he is likely to play as an impact player again, he could be a valuable differential pick.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya struggled in the last match but had scored 47 runs in the game before that. Playing in his debut IPL season, he has shown good potential and can score quickly in the powerplay. With only 43.14% of fantasy teams selecting him, he could be a smart differential pick.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Suryansh Shedge (PBKS)

Suryansh Shedge can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

