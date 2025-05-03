Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 52 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB won their last match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. They have played 10 matches so far, winning seven and losing three. A win in their next match will help RCB get closer to making the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Punjab Kings by four wickets. They have played 10 matches this season, winning only two and losing eight. Because of this, they are already out of the race for the playoffs.

RCB vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 443 runs in 10 matches so far. In the last match, he scored 51 runs. He has already hit six half-centuries this season and is averaging 63.28. With this kind of consistency, he is a strong captaincy option for the upcoming match.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches so far. He picked up two wickets in the last match and four in the one before that. This season, he has taken one four-wicket haul, two three-wicket hauls, and three two-wicket spells. Since he has been consistently taking wickets, he can be another good option for captaincy.

Khaleel Ahmed (CHE)

From the CSK side, Khaleel Ahmed can be a good option for captaincy as he is one of the few players, along with Noor Ahmad, who has been performing well this season. Khaleel took two wickets in the last match and has picked up a total of 14 wickets in 10 matches. He has one three-wicket haul and four two-wicket hauls so far. Except for two matches, he has taken wickets in every game, which makes him a reliable option for captaincy.

RCB vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Yash Dayal (RCB)

Yash Dayal can be a differential pick for this match, as he has been selected by only 13.17% of fantasy teams. He has taken nine wickets in 10 matches so far. In his last two games, he picked up one wicket each. If he manages to take 1-2 wickets in the upcoming match, he could turn out to be a valuable pick.

Ayush Mhatre (CHE)

Ayush Mhatre has been picked by 34.54% of fantasy teams. In the last match, he got out for a single-digit score, but in the two games before that, he scored 30 and 32 runs. If he can play a similar knock in the upcoming match, he could earn some good points in the fantasy.

RCB vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Deepak Hooda (CHE)

Deepak Hooda can be avoided for this match.

RCB vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

