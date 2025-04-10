News
RCB vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 24 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 24 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 24 between RCB and DC.

RCB vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 24 of the IPL 2025.

Match no. 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have had a great start to the season, winning three of their four games. In the previous match, they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs away from home. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli scored fifties to help the side get 221. Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya bowled crucial spells to clinch a narrow victory. 

Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning three out of three games. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous fixture by 25 runs. KL Rahul starred with 77 off 51 before Vipraj Nigam bagged 2 for 27 in four overs. 

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli has been a run-machine in the IPL over the years, and there’s no safer captaincy option. He is coming off a 67-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the last game. He has hit two fifties in four innings in this season. Kohli has 457 runs in the last 10 IPL matches, averaging 59 and striking at 159. 

Axar Patel 

Axar Patel can be a great captaincy option for this game. He has batted higher up in recent times, averaging 28 at a strike rate of 143 in the last one year. Axar hasn’t done much with the ball this season but his left-arm spin can be effective against RCB, who are loaded with right-hand batters. 

Faf du Plessis 

Faf du Plessis missed the previous game due to an injury but had smashed a fifty in a game before. If he plays this game, he would be a good captaincy option. Du Plessis has 681 runs at this ground, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 162, including eight half centuries. 

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jake Fraser-McGurk 

Jake Fraser-McGurk is part of only 27% of the fantasy teams for this game. But opening the innings on a pitch like Bengaluru, he can make you pay. He is an excellent hitter of the ball, and can be a great differential pick in this fixture. 

Devdutt Padikkal 

With around 37% ownership for this game, Devdutt Padikkal can be a good differential pick. He has shown great intent in this season, and can take down DC spinners in the middle overs. 

ALSO READ: 

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ashutosh Sharma 

Ashutosh Sharma lit up the tournament in the opening game but hasn’t received much game-time since. He bats down the order and won’t get many deliveries unless the batting collapses. 

Tim David 

Similar to Ashutosh, Tim David bats too low in the batting order and doesn’t get enough deliveries on a consistent basis. That lowers his fantasy value despite being a brutal hitter. 

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

