RCB vs PBKS top captaincy picks for Match 34 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 18, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 34 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 34 between RCB and PBKS.

RCB vs PBKS top captaincy picks for Match 34 of the IPL 2025.

Match no. 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Punjab Kings (PBKS) going up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have had a pretty good campaign so far, winning four out of six games. They are coming off a nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 173 on a tricky pitch, Phil Salt rode his luck for 65 off 33 deliveries while Virat Kohli made an unbeaten on 62 off 45.

Punjab Kings registered a historic win in their previous game, defending 111 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Yuzvendra Chahal starred with 4 for 28 and Marco Jansen bagged three wickets. PBKS also have four wins to their credit in six matches. 

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli has been in solid form in the ongoing tournament. He has amassed 267 runs from six innings at an average of 63 and strike rate of 143. Kohli has hit three fifties in the competition, including 62 not-out in the last game against the Royals. 

Josh Hazlewood 

Against a side that has several hard-length suspects, Josh Hazlewood can be a great captaincy option. The Aussie fast bowler has been terrific in the IPL 2025, picking up nine wickets at a strike rate of 14.5. Hazlewood snared 3 for 21 against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. 

Shreyas Iyer 

Shreyas Iyer doesn’t have a good record against Hazlewood but he is a much improved batter. He has scored 250 runs in six innings this season at a strike rate of 204 while averaging 62. Shreyas has hit three half centuries in the competition. 

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Josh Inglis 

Josh Inglis is part of only 25% of the fantasy teams for this game. He batted at number four in the previous game, and although failed, he is one of the best T20 players in the world. 

Devdutt Padikkal 

With around 23% ownership for this game, Devdutt Padikkal offers a good differential value. He is coming off a 40-run knock in the previous game and has been the designated number three for RCB. 

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh 

Shashank Singh is a pretty good player but his batting position doesn’t give him much time in the middle. He doesn’t have a secondary skill set and that affects his fantasy value.  

Tim David 

Tim David has played a few good cameos but he bats down the order and there is no guarantee he will get enough deliveries to face. As a result, his fantasy value takes a hit. 

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

