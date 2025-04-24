Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 42 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 42 between RCB and RR.

Match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB haven’t won a home game this season and they’ll be desperate to change that.

The Rajat Patidar-led side has won five out of eight matches in the tournament. In the previous outing, they beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Chasing 157, Devdutt Padikkal scored a superb 65 off 31 balls while Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 73 off 54.

Rajasthan Royals are in a dire situation, having lost six games and won only twice. They lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game by just two runs. Chasing 181, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit 34 off 20 deliveries while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 74 off 52. Riyan Parag added 39 in 26 balls but they could not chase nine off the final over.

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains a top captaincy option for his ability to keep piling on runs. He has scored 322 runs this season at an average of 64 while striking at 140. Kohli has four fifties in eight innings, including 73 not-out off 54 in the last outing.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been terrific for RCB this season, and can be a good captaincy option. He has claimed 12 wickets from eight games at a strike rate of 14.4. The pitches in Bengaluru have offered good help for bowlers this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a slow start to this season but has racked up runs in the last few innings. He has scored 307 runs in the tournament at an average of 38 and strike rate of 139. Jaiswal has registered four half centuries in eight innings, including 74 in the previous game.

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is part of only 25% of the fantasy teams for this game. He bats in the top four and usually gets a good game-time. He has scored 176 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 177, with two half centuries.

Tim David

With around 16% ownership for this game, Tim David offers a good differential value. Though batting down the order, he has made a huge impact with 142 runs at a strike rate of 194.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shubham Dubey

Shubham Dubey has not been effective in the lower middle order, scoring only 47 runs in four innings. You should avoid him.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has scored only 101 runs in the tournament from six innings. He bats in the lower middle order and has a high-risk game.

RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.