RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 11 between RR and CSK.

RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.

The match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both teams are coming off a defeat in their previous fixture. 

Rajasthan Royals are reeling at the bottom of the table after losing their first two matches. In the previous game, they went down against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Batting unit managed to post only 155, which wasn’t enough. 

CSK suffered a 50-run defeat in the last game at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Noor Ahmad picked three wickets but the rest of the attack was ineffective. Chasing the target, they lost three wickets in the powerplay and couldn’t find a way back. 

RR vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply in the previous game but played a superb knock of 47 off 28 balls against Mumbai Indians. Last season, he scored 583 runs at an average of 53 and strike rate of 141. Gaikwad has two hundreds and 19 fifties in the IPL. 

Sanju Samson 

Sanju Samson made 66 off 37 balls in the opening game as an impact sub. He averages just around 20 at this venue but remains a top captaincy option. Samson had amassed 531 runs in the previous IPL edition at an average of 48 while striking at 153. 

Noor Ahmad 

Noor Ahmad delivered a superb performance in the season opener, picking 4 for 18. He backed it up with 3 for 36 in the second match. Noor has taken 61 wickets in the shorter format since June last year at an economy of just 6.14. 

RR vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shivam Dube 

Shivam Dube has had a couple of bad games and it has dropped his fantasy ownership to just 22%. That means a great differential value if he performs in this game. His negative matchups in the RR line-up is Jofra Archer. 

Jofra Archer 

Archer has leaked runs in the first two games, dropping his ownership to 25% for this game. If there’s one opponent he should do well, it is CSK. His speed and natural length can be an issue for CSK batters. 

ALSO READ: 

RR vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni 

MS Dhoni bats very low in the batting order, often coming to bat in the last two overs. It is not ideal for fantasy and you should leave him out. 

Nitish Rana 

Nitish Rana has batted at number four in the first two games and has scored only 19 runs. The 32-year old is past his best years at this level. 

RR vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs CHE Predictions

