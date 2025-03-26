Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 6 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 6 between RR and KKR.

The Match No.6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both teams lost their opening fixtures and will be eager to get off the mark.

Rajasthan Royals lost their season opener by 44 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their bowlers had an abysmal outing, conceding 286 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35) tried their best, but the target was out of reach.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders had a poor start to their campaign, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer with 56 off 31 while Sunil Narine made 44 off 26. But the middle order and bowlers failed to make any impact.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine had a good game against RCB, where he made 44 off 26 with the bat and claimed one wicket for 27 runs in his four overs. The KKR all-rounder had an incredible season last year. The flat pitches give him a good chance of repeating his exploits with the bat.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson played as an impact player in the first game and struck 66 off 37 balls. He has been a consistent performer in the shorter format in recent years. In IPL 2024, Samson piled on 531 runs at an average of 48 while striking at 153. He has struck three hundreds and 26 fifties in the league.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-hand batter had a bad outing in the previous game but remains a top captaincy option. Jaiswal is one of the best players in the country. He has amassed 1,060 runs in the last two IPL editions with two centuries and six half-centuries.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson had a disappointing game against RCB, but his potential makes him a good pick. The tall left-arm pacer has a good skill set and has done well in the short format.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh’s ownership has dropped to 25% after a low score in the last game. He is a terrific middle-order batter with superb hitting range and can be a good differential pick.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh bats too low in the batting order to make a significant score. He is known more for his short cameos. His bowling won’t be used as much.

Shubham Dubey

Shubham Dubey scored 34 off 11 in the last game. But batting at number seven, he might not get much time in the middle. Leaving him out would be a better chance.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

