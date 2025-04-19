News
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 36 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. Out of the seven matches they have played, they have won two and lost five.

LSG lost their last match to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Out of the seven matches they have played, they have won four and lost three.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is back in form, having scored back-to-back half-centuries. He made 51 runs in the last match and has a total of three fifties this season. So far, he has scored 233 runs in seven matches. With his return to form, he could be a good option for captain or vice-captain in fantasy teams.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has been in top form this season, scoring 357 runs in seven matches. He already has four half-centuries to his name. Apart from the last match where he scored just 8 runs, he has made useful contributions in every other game. With his consistent performances, he can be a strong captaincy option.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Along with Pooran, Mitchell Marsh is also in good form. He has scored 295 runs in six matches, including four half-centuries. In the last match, he scored 30 runs. With consistent performances throughout the season, Marsh is also a solid captaincy option.

ALSO READ:

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Digvesh Rathi can be a good differential pick, with only 38.25% of users selecting him so far. He has taken nine wickets in seven matches and picked up one wicket in the last game. Importantly, he has taken at least one wicket in every match.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Wanindu Hasaranga can be a good differential pick from the Rajasthan Royals side, with only 46.09% of users picking him so far. He has taken seven wickets in five matches and, apart from one game, has picked up at least one wicket in every other match.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG)

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

