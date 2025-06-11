Top Captaincy Picks for SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: WTC 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will feature South Africa and Australia, and it will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. These two teams have had very different journeys in international cricket over the past few decades.

South Africa have reached their first ever WTC final. The team showed consistency and resilience to finish at the top of the points table in this cycle. Often viewed as a stronger white ball side in recent years, the Proteas now have a golden opportunity to make a big statement in Test cricket by winning their first WTC title.

Australia, the defending champions, defeated India in the 2023 final and are aiming for back-to-back WTC trophies. With a solid core of experienced players and a world-class bowling unit, the Aussies remain a dominant force in Test cricket and will go into the final as favourites once again.

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith can be a good captaincy choice for your fantasy team in this match. In the ongoing World Test Championship (2023–2025), he has scored 1324 runs in 35 innings at an average of 41.37. He has hit five centuries and four fifties so far. Four of those centuries have come in his last eight innings. His last two Test scores are 131 and 141, showing he is in great form.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head has scored 1177 runs in 34 innings in the World Test Championship (2023–2025) at an average of around 35.66. He has three centuries and five fifties in this cycle. Head is known for stepping up in big matches. He scored 163 runs against India in the WTC 2023 final and also played a match-winning knock in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Since he performs well on big occasions, he can be a strong captaincy pick for this match.

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Kagiso Rabada has taken 47 wickets in 20 innings in the World Test Championship (2023–2025) so far. He has an economy rate of around 3.16 and has picked up three five-wicket hauls. Rabada has taken at least one wicket in every innings except two during this cycle, making him a consistent wicket-taking bowler. He is also South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in this cycle, which makes him a strong captaincy option from their side.

ALSO READ:

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Differential Picks

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj can be a differential pick for this match. He has taken 40 wickets in 13 innings during the World Test Championship (2023–2025) so far, with a solid economy rate of 2.78. In this cycle, he has picked up two four-wicket hauls and two five-fors. Impressively, he has taken at least one wicket in every innings he has bowled, making him a reliable wicket-taker and a smart fantasy option.

Usman Khawaja (AUS)

Usman Khawaja can be a differential pick for this match. He has scored 1422 runs in 37 innings during the World Test Championship (2023–2025) so far, averaging 41.82. He has hit two centuries and six half-centuries in this cycle. Earlier this year, he played a brilliant knock of 232 runs in a single innings against Sri Lanka, showing he can deliver big scores when in form.

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Players to Avoid

Kyle Verreynne (SA)

Kyle Verreynne can be avoided for this match.

