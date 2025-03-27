News
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 7 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 7 between SRH and LSG.

The match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) facing off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. 

Sunrisers started the campaign with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan was the star of the show with an unbeaten 106 off 47 deliveries. Travis Head also struck 67 off 31 as SRH posted 286 on the board. 

The Super Giants suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller. Mitch Marsh (72 off 36) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30) helped the team reach 209. LSG were in a strong position, having reduced Delhi to 113/6 but made countless mistakes at the back end. 

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Travis Head 

Travis Head was magnificent in the first game against Rajasthan Royals, smashing 67 off 31 deliveries. The Australian batter had a terrific IPL 2024, where he made 567 runs at a strike rate of 191. In the form of his life, Head is a top captaincy option.  

Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 24 in the first game but looked good in that 11-ball innings. The SRH opener made 484 runs in the last season at 37 average and 204 strike rate. Abhishek has been in superb form, recently hitting 135 off 54 in a T20I against England. 

Nicholas Pooran 

Nicholas Pooran was used as a finisher in the last few IPL editions. But LSG sent him at number three in the last game and he blasted 75 runs in 30 deliveries. Pooran scored 499 runs in the previous edition, averaging 62 at 178 strike rate. 

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Simarjeet Singh 

Simarjeet Singh picked two crucial wickets in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. He is part of only around 18% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 

David Miller 

David Miller has a higher ownership – at around 45%, which would still give you decent differential value. Miller wasn’t at his best in the last game but managed to score 27 off 19. 

ALSO READ: 

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shardul Thakur 

Shardul Thakur picked up a couple of wickets in the first game of the season. However, there’s a high chance he will travel against SRH on a flat pitch. He is part of 34% fantasy teams but it is wiser to leave him out. 

Adam Zampa 

Adam Zampa is a quality leg-break bowler but against a side that has three left-hand batters in the middle order, he might not be effective. You can avoid picking him for this game. 

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
SRH vs LSG Predictions
Sunrisers Hyderabad

