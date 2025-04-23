News
Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 41 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where they lost by four wickets. Out of the seven matches they have played so far, they have won two and lost five.

Mumbai Indians played their last match against Chennai Super Kings, which they won by nine wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning four and losing four.

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has made 333 runs in eight matches this season. He remained not out on 68 in the last match and has hit two half-centuries so far. His strike rate of 162.43 shows how fast he has been scoring. He can be a solid captaincy pick for this match.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 232 runs in seven matches so far. He made 141 and 40 runs in his last two games, with the 141 coming at the same venue as the upcoming match. He has been batting at a quick pace with a strike rate of 188.61.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya has taken 11 wickets and scored 105 runs in five innings this season. He has picked up one five-wicket haul and two spells of two wickets each. With a strike rate of 170.49, he has also scored quickly with the bat, making him a strong all-round option.

ALSO READ:

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Eshan Malinga (SRH)

Ehsan Malinga has been picked by only 20.22% of fantasy users, making him a potential differential pick. He has taken four wickets in two matches so far, with two wickets in each game. If he manages to grab a wicket or two in this match as well, he could prove to be a valuable selection.

Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult can also be a differential pick for this match, having been selected by only 20.86% of users. He has taken six wickets in eight matches so far. Since he bowls in the powerplay, he has a good chance of picking up an early wicket or two, which could make him a valuable option.

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

