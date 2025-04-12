Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 27 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Last season’s runners-up are now languishing at the bottom of the points table.

For Match No.27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, on April 12.

Pat Cummins & Co. began the season with a strong win over Rajasthan Royals, carrying momentum from last season. However, they’ve since fallen into a four-match losing streak. They need an immediate boost, and what better way to do so than playing on their home ground?

With a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are on a roll with three wins in four matches so far. Priyansh Arya’s maiden century helped PBKS crush the Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in their last match.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer got off to a flying start in IPL 2025 with an unbeaten 97 against Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture. Overall, in four matches, Shreyas has made 168 runs at an average of 84 and an attacking strike rate of 200. He has not been out twice and scored at least 50 runs on both occasions. His contributions at the top order make him an invaluable player.

Travis Head (SRH)

Among the iconic top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, the Aussie batter has been a lone warrior. He has crafted 148 runs at a strong strike rate of 189.74. He hasn’t converted his strong starts into bigger scores, as his average of 29.60 reflects. Since SRH are reeling on the points table, back Head to fight back in this match.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen is the top scorer for SRH after five matches. Coming in at the fifth or sixth spot, Klaasen has contributed 152 runs at an average of 30.40 with a strike rate of 168.88. He has played valuable cameos of quick 20s and 30s. He has been backed by 82.9% of the users. His keeping skills add to the tally of his fantasy returns.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH)

Zeeshan Ansari may have scalped just four wickets in three matches, including a three-wicket haul. But, he’s been SRH’s second-highest wicket-taker this season, only behind Mohammed Shami. Zeeshan has maintained an average of 25 and holds an economy rate of 9.09, better than Shami’s numbers of 31.60 and 9.29, respectively. Back this 25-year-old to help SRH rise in the ranks.

Shashank Singh (PBKS)

The No.7 batter for Punjab Kings has batted in three games so far, and has been unbeaten in all instances. He has made 106 runs, including a half-century. His strike rate of 163.07 shows promise lower down the order. Opted by just 20.45% of the users, Shashank is a differential pick, especially against a talented batting lineup of SRH.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

Yuzvendra Chahal can be avoided for this match. In four matches, he has taken just one wicket. His average has been an embarrassing 111 and has an unimpressive economy rate of 10.09.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

