TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 20
fantasy-cricket

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 20 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 19, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 20

Trent Rockets (TRT) will take on Manchester Originals (MNR) in match no.20 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Here’s our TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction for the fixture to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

The Rockers are in a pretty good position with three wins in four games. They are coming off a four-wicket victory over Southern Brave. Chasing 141, Tom Banton made 49 in 38 balls while Tom Moores smashed 55 off 30 to clinch the game with four balls to spare. 

The Originals have won twice and lost three games in the tournament. They registered a convincing victory over Northern Superchargers in the previous game by 57 runs. Jos Buttler (64* off 45) and Heinrich Klaasen (50* off 25) powered the team to 171. Defending the total, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue starred with three wickets each.

TRT vs MNR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c/wk), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler, Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hurst, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.

TRT vs MNR The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Trent Bridge, Nottingham are some of the best in England for batting. There is usually not much help on offer for bowlers with high-scoring matches being the norm. The average batting first score at the venue in The Hundred men’s competition stands at 141 since 2024.   

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with around 11% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction  

Rachin Ravindra (MNR) 

  • Rachin Ravindra played his first game of the season against Northern Superchargers and smashed 31 off 14 while picking up two scalps. 
  • The all-rounder has scored 244 runs from the last six T20 matches and has taken three wickets. 

Rehan Ahmed (TRT)

  • Rehan Ahmed remains a top fantasy option due to his all-round ability and batting position. 
  • The youngster has picked three wickets in the competition and has scored 69 runs with the bat. 

Marcus Stoinis (TRT)

  • Marcus Stoinis provides good all-round value despite batting down the order. 
  • He has snared six wickets in the last three games and has struck 35* off 22 in one of the games. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (TRT)

  • Tom Banton has made 175 runs from four innings in the tournament at an average of 44 and strike rate of 142.
  • He has amassed 879 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 35.
  • Banton’s last five innings: 15, 43, 37, 46, 49.

Jos Buttler (MNR)

  • Jos Buttler has been in terrific form, scoring 189 runs from five innings at an average of 47 and strike rate of 137. 
  • He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament, including 64 not out off 45 balls in the previous outing. 

Josh Tongue (MNR) 

  • Josh Tongue has bowled at great pace in the tournament and has taken a wicket every 6.66 balls. 
  • Tongue has taken three wickets in each of the three games and has conceded at 7.50. 

TRT vs MNR Top Differential Pick 

Noor Ahmad (MNR) 

  • Noor Ahmad is part of 36% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • He has taken 2 for 21 and 2 for 17 in two of the five games this season. 

Grand League Team for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 20 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction 

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 20 Playing XI Small League Team

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals have a stronger side compared to Trent Rockets despite their current standings. Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad have found form, which makes them more dangerous. 

Manchester Originals
The Hundred 2025
Trent Rockets
TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa.
6:55 am
Sandip Pawar
SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 19

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:16 pm
Sagar Paul
BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 18

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit
August 17, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

August 16, 2025
Sagar Paul
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.
August 16, 2025
Sandip Pawar
