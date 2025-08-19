TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 20 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals.
Trent Rockets (TRT) will take on Manchester Originals (MNR) in match no.20 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Here’s our TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction for the fixture to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
The Rockers are in a pretty good position with three wins in four games. They are coming off a four-wicket victory over Southern Brave. Chasing 141, Tom Banton made 49 in 38 balls while Tom Moores smashed 55 off 30 to clinch the game with four balls to spare.
The Originals have won twice and lost three games in the tournament. They registered a convincing victory over Northern Superchargers in the previous game by 57 runs. Jos Buttler (64* off 45) and Heinrich Klaasen (50* off 25) powered the team to 171. Defending the total, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue starred with three wickets each.
Match Called off
136/9
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c/wk), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler, Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hurst, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.
The pitches at Trent Bridge, Nottingham are some of the best in England for batting. There is usually not much help on offer for bowlers with high-scoring matches being the norm. The average batting first score at the venue in The Hundred men’s competition stands at 141 since 2024.
The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with around 11% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rachin Ravindra (MNR)
Rehan Ahmed (TRT)
Marcus Stoinis (TRT)
Tom Banton (TRT)
Jos Buttler (MNR)
Josh Tongue (MNR)
Noor Ahmad (MNR)
Manchester Originals have a stronger side compared to Trent Rockets despite their current standings. Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad have found form, which makes them more dangerous.