TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 8
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Akeal Hosein of Trent Rockets is congratulated by team mates on the wicket of Will Smeed of Birmingham Phoenix (not pictured) during the The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Trent Rockets Men at Edgbaston on August 08, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)
fantasy-cricket

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 8
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Akeal Hosein of Trent Rockets is congratulated by team mates on the wicket of Will Smeed of Birmingham Phoenix (not pictured) during the The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Trent Rockets Men at Edgbaston on August 08, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

Here’s our TRT vs NOS Dream11 prediction for match no. 8 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Trent Rockets (TRT) will host Northern Superchargers (NOS) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

The Rockers defeated Birmingham Phoenix in their season opener by six wickets. Lockie Ferguson took 3 for 20 in 20 balls to restrict the rivals to 122. Tom Banton then made 43 off 29 balls while Rehan Ahmed made 25 off 16 balls.

Northern Superchargers began the season with an eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire. Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim, and Matthew Potts claimed two wickets each. Zak Crawley (67 off 38) and Dawid Malan (41 off 29) starred with the bat to chase down 143.

TRT vs NOS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.

TRT vs NOS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Trent Bridge, Nottingham is a batting-friendly venue with high-scoring matches being a norm. There’s not much help on offer for bowlers in white-ball cricket. The average batting first score of 171 in overall T20 cricket highlights the conditions. 

The weather could be partly cloudy but with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 24 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction  

Tom Banton (TRT)

  • Tom Banton kicked off the tournament with a solid 43 off 29 balls. 
  • He has made 747 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 35, with two centuries and four half-centuries. 

Lockie Ferguson (TRT)

  • Lockie Ferguson was the gamechanger against Birmingham Phoenix, taking 3 for 20 in 20 balls. 
  • The speedster has bagged 24 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.04.

Adil Rashid (NOS) 

  • Adil Rashid was excellent in the previous game, snaring 2 for 25 off his full quota.
  • The veteran leg-spinner has 40 wickets to his credit in The Hundred at an economy of 7.44. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (TRT)

  • Joe Root fell early in the first game but remains a good captaincy pick considering the form he is in. 
  • Root had scored 279 runs in the SA20 earlier this year at an average of 55 and strike rate of 140. 

Zak Crawley (NOS)

  • Zak Crawley began the season with an outstanding knock of 67 off 38 balls. 
  • Earlier, he smashed 214 runs in four games in the T20 Blast at a strike rate of 172, with two half-centuries.  

Harry Brook (NOS) 

  • Harry Brook didn’t get much time in the middle in the previous game but smashed 25 not out off 15. 
  • He has a solid record in The Hundred with 700 runs at an average of 39 while striking at 163. 

TRT vs NOS Top Differential Pick 

Rehan Ahmed (TRT) 

  • Rehan Ahmed is part of only 31% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • He batted at number three in the first game and hit 25 off 16 balls. 

Grand League Team for TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 8 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction 

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 8 Playing XI Small League Team

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Northern Superchargers look slightly stronger on paper with some exciting talents in the batting unit. They also boast of good quality in the bowling attack. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Northern Superchargers
The Hundred 2025
Trent Rockets
TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.