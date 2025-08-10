TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers.
Here’s our TRT vs NOS Dream11 prediction for match no. 8 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Trent Rockets (TRT) will host Northern Superchargers (NOS) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
The Rockers defeated Birmingham Phoenix in their season opener by six wickets. Lockie Ferguson took 3 for 20 in 20 balls to restrict the rivals to 122. Tom Banton then made 43 off 29 balls while Rehan Ahmed made 25 off 16 balls.
Northern Superchargers began the season with an eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire. Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim, and Matthew Potts claimed two wickets each. Zak Crawley (67 off 38) and Dawid Malan (41 off 29) starred with the bat to chase down 143.
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.
Trent Bridge, Nottingham is a batting-friendly venue with high-scoring matches being a norm. There’s not much help on offer for bowlers in white-ball cricket. The average batting first score of 171 in overall T20 cricket highlights the conditions.
The weather could be partly cloudy but with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 24 degrees Celsius.
Tom Banton (TRT)
Lockie Ferguson (TRT)
Adil Rashid (NOS)
Joe Root (TRT)
Zak Crawley (NOS)
Harry Brook (NOS)
Rehan Ahmed (TRT)
Northern Superchargers look slightly stronger on paper with some exciting talents in the batting unit. They also boast of good quality in the bowling attack.
