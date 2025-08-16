TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave.
Here’s our TRT vs SOB Dream11 prediction for match no.15 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Trent Rockets (TRT) and Southern Brave (SOB) will square off at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Both these teams had a great start to the season with two back-to-back wins but lost their third game. Trent Rockers lost to London Spirit after failing to chase 163. Tom Banton struck 46 off 31 balls but didn’t get much support from the other end.
Southern Brave lost to Northern Superchargers by three wickets. They were three down for 26 but James Coles (49* off 36) and Laurie Evans (52 off 34) helped them reach 139. Craig Overton took 3 for 29 and Jofra Archer bagged 2 for 15 but their efforts went in vain.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
50/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
29/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.
Trent Bridge, Nottingham is known for batting-friendly surfaces with not much on offer for bowlers. The average batting first score at the venue in The Hundred men’s competition reads 141 since 2024. So expect good batting conditions in this game.
The weather should be clear and warm but with no threat of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rehan Ahmed (TRT)
Lockie Ferguson (TRT)
Jofra Archer (SOB)
Tom Banton (TRT)
James Vince (SOB)
David Willey (TRT)
Leus du Ploy (SOB)
Southern Brave boast of an outstanding bowling attack with good variety in it. Trent Rockets have a weaker batting unit on paper as opposed to Brave, who bat deep.