TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 15
fantasy-cricket

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 16, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave.

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 15

Here’s our TRT vs SOB Dream11 prediction for match no.15 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Trent Rockets (TRT) and Southern Brave (SOB) will square off at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

Both these teams had a great start to the season with two back-to-back wins but lost their third game. Trent Rockers lost to London Spirit after failing to chase 163. Tom Banton struck 46 off 31 balls but didn’t get much support from the other end.

Southern Brave lost to Northern Superchargers by three wickets. They were three down for 26 but James Coles (49* off 36) and Laurie Evans (52 off 34) helped them reach 139. Craig Overton took 3 for 29 and Jofra Archer bagged 2 for 15 but their efforts went in vain.

TRT vs SOB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.

TRT vs SOB The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Trent Bridge, Nottingham is known for batting-friendly surfaces with not much on offer for bowlers. The average batting first score at the venue in The Hundred men’s competition reads 141 since 2024. So expect good batting conditions in this game.  

The weather should be clear and warm but with no threat of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction  

Rehan Ahmed (TRT)

  • Rehan Ahmed is a popular fantasy option in this game thanks to all-round ability and batting position. 
  • The youngster has picked three wickets in three games and has scored 25 & 31 in two of the innings. 

Lockie Ferguson (TRT)

  • Lockie Ferguson was terrific in the first game versus Birmingham Phoenix, claiming 3 for 20 in 20 balls. 
  • The Kiwi pacer has taken 26 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.08.

Jofra Archer (SOB) 

  • Jofra Archer has bowled with great pace and rhythm in the ongoing tournament. 
  • He snared 2 for 16 in his first appearance and backed it up 2 for 15 in the second. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (TRT)

  • Tom Banton has been in excellent form, hitting 43, 37, and 46 in three innings in this tournament. 
  • The opening batter has amassed 830 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 35 while striking at 148.
  • He has registered two centuries and four half-centuries in this period.

James Vince (SOB)

  • James Vince has had a couple of low scores in the tournament but remains a good captaincy candidate. 
  • Vince has scored 382 runs in his last 10 matches in The Hundred at an average of 48 and strike rate of 141.

David Willey (TRT) 

  • David Willey can be a solid captaincy option due to his all-round skill set. 
  • He batted at number three in the previous game, which increases his fantasy value. 
  • Willey amassed 452 runs in the T20 Blast and took 19 wickets with the ball. 

TRT vs SOB Top Differential Pick 

Leus du Ploy (SOB) 

  • Leus du Ploy is part of 38% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • He has been opening the innings and has struck 25 & 48* in two of the three innings. 

Grand League Team for TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction 

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Small League Team

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Southern Brave boast of an outstanding bowling attack with good variety in it. Trent Rockets have a weaker batting unit on paper as opposed to Brave, who bat deep. 

Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Trent Rockets
TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

