UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Bangladesh Tour of UAE 2025 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.1 of the two-match T20I series between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangaldesh (BAN) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE will be eager to make the most of their home conditions and show they can compete with strong teams. On the other hand, Bangladesh will have all their key players back and will look to take charge of the series.

UAE vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra, Sanchit Sharma, Safyaan Sharif

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

UAE vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Sharjah is mostly dry with some cracks, which should assist spinners as the game progresses. Batting is likely to be easier early on, so the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first and capitalize on the better conditions.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Towhid Hridoy (BAN)

Towhid Hridoy has scored 684 runs in 32 T20I matches.

He has made three half-centuries in T20Is.

In his last 10 List A matches, he scored three times 35+ and four times 50+.

Simranjeet Singh (UAE)

Simranjeet Singh has taken 14 wickets in 11 T20I matches, with best figures of 4/15.

In his last three T20Is, he has picked up eight wickets.

In the recent ODIs earlier this month, he took wickets in every one of his last five matches.

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain can be a good option for this match.

He has taken 38 wickets in 30 matches.

He took nine wickets in five matches during the PSL 2025, showing he is in good form.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 132 wickets in 106 T20I matches.

He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is.

Known for his ability to consistently pick up wickets.

Could be a strong captaincy option.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE)

Alishan Sharafu has scored 986 runs in 42 T20I matches.

He has hit seven half-centuries in his career.

A key part of UAE’s batting lineup, providing a strong boost.

Litton Das (BAN)

Litton Das has scored 2020 runs in 95 T20I matches.

He is a top-order batter who can take advantage of powerplay conditions.

Currently, he is the third-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is.

UAE vs BAN Player to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and possible playing XI, Bangladesh appears stronger than UAE and is expected to win this match.

