UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today: CWC League 2 ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland are set to face off in the 66th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 this Wednesday (May 14). This marks their third encounter in the current phase, with each team securing one victory apiece.

Both teams enter the match on the back of defeats. The UAE suffered a 5-wicket loss to the Netherlands in their last game, extending their losing streak to three matches. Meanwhile, Scotland narrowly missed their target of 283 runs, falling short by 19 runs against the same opponent. With both sides eager to revive their campaigns, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (C), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem, Dhruv Prashar, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Jawad Ullah, Aaayan Afzal Khan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Brad Currie.

UAE vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The game will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht, a venue known for its bowler-friendly conditions. Historically low-scoring, the average first-innings total here is around 180 runs. The pitch, with its grass cover, offers swing and consistent pace and bounce, making batting challenging. A score of 230–250 is likely to be competitive, putting pressure on the chasing team.

The temperature is expected to be around 14°C with clear skies and the wind blowing at 13 km/hr and a humidity of 64%.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Aryansh Sharma (UAE)

Aryansh Sharma is a talented wicket-keeper batter who had a decent tour with the bat, making 15, 56, 42, and 30. He can give crucial fantasy points for wicketkeeping as well as for his batting.

Rahul Chopra (UAE)

Rahul Chopra smashed 101 runs against Scotland in their previous meeting. In his other 3 innings, Chopra managed scores of 19, 11, and 11.

Bradley Currie (SCO)

Bradley Currie, the left-arm Scotland pacer looked in fiery form, taking a four-wicket haul in their last match against the Netherlands. With the pitch in Utrecht expected to favour fast bowlers, expect Currie to make impact.

Top Captaincy and Vice Captaincy Picks for UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

Brandon McMullen has looked in sublime form, amassing 430 runs and claiming 15 wickets in just 14 matches. He is a dependable No.3 batter and can also contribute effectively with the new ball.

George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey showcased his explosive batting in the Netherlands clash, dominating the innings with a brilliant 106 off 101 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Simranjeet Singh Kang (UAE)

Simranjeet Singh Kang has been a consistent force with the ball, securing 9 wickets in 4 matches during this phase of the tournament. His standout performance includes an impressive 4 for 30.

UAE vs SCO Player to Avoid

Finlay McCreath (SCO)

McCreath has scored only 172 points across this phase tournament and hasn’t looked that great with the bat. He isn’t guaranteed to bowl either. Can be avoided in fantasy lineups.

Grand League Team for UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Grand League Team:

Aryansh Sharma, Richie Berrington, George Munsey (c), Waseem Muhammad, Rahul Chopra, Mark Watt, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh Kang (vc), Brad Currie.

Small League Team for UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Small League Team:

Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Alishan Sharafu (vc), Waseem Muhammad, Mark Watt, Dhruv Parashar, Aayan Afzal Khan, Brandon McMullen (c), Simranjeet Singh Kang, Brad Currie, Muhammad Jawadullah.

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Although Scotland suffered a defeat to the UAE in their last match, they remain the favourites in this upcoming game. Their bowling lineup has improved considerably, and the pitch conditions in Utrecht, which aided fast bowlers in the previous fixture, should work to their advantage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.