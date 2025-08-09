WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Welsh Fire (WEF) and London Spirit (LNS) will feature in the sixth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Let’s look into the WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction.
Welsh Fire lost their first match of the season to Northern Superchargers by eight wickets and will be hoping to bounce back with a win.
London Spirit also went down to Oval Invincibles by six wickets in their opener. With key players now available, they’ll be looking to turn things around.
Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow (w), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, and Riley Meredith.
London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ollie Pope, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, and Daniel Worrall.
The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff offers help to both batters and bowlers. It has a good pace and bounce.
The temperature is expected to be around 19–20°C, with a slight chance of rain during the match.
London Spirit might have a slight edge over Welsh Fire in this match, with their key players now available for selection.
