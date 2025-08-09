News
WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 6
fantasy-cricket

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 9, 2025
3 min read
WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 6

Welsh Fire (WEF) and London Spirit (LNS) will feature in the sixth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Let’s look into the WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction.

Welsh Fire lost their first match of the season to Northern Superchargers by eight wickets and will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

London Spirit also went down to Oval Invincibles by six wickets in their opener. With key players now available, they’ll be looking to turn things around.

WEF vs LNS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow (w), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, and Riley Meredith.

London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ollie Pope, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, and Daniel Worrall.

WEF vs LNS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff offers help to both batters and bowlers. It has a good pace and bounce.

The temperature is expected to be around 19–20°C, with a slight chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Liam Dawson (LNS)

  • Liam Dawson took two wickets in the previous match against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025.
  • Earlier this year, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches during the T20 Blast 2025.
  • In The Hundred 2024 season, he claimed seven wickets and scored 142 runs in 8 matches.

Steve Smith (WEF)

  • Steve Smith scored 29 runs off 18 balls in the previous match of The Hundred 2025 against Northern Superchargers.
  • In T20s, he averages 32.41 and has registered four centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Ashton Turner (LNS)

  • Ashton Turner scored 21 runs off 14 balls and also took a wicket in the previous match against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025.
  • In the T20 Blast earlier this year, Ashton Turner scored 218 runs in 14 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Jonny Bairstow (WEF)

  • Jonny Bairstow scored 42 off 23 balls in the previous match against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025.
  • In IPL 2025, he played two matches and scored 85 runs.
  • He followed that up with 177 runs in seven matches during the T20 Blast.

Jamie Smith (LNS)

  • Jamie Smith is coming into The Hundred 2025 in strong form, having scored 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 62 in the Test series against India.
  • In T20s, he has amassed 1,484 runs, including eight half-centuries.

Riley Meredith (WEF)

  • Riley Meredith is coming off an outstanding season in the T20 Blast 2025, where he picked up 27 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.32.
  • In the previous match of The Hundred 2025 against Northern Superchargers, he impressed again by taking two wickets.

WEF vs LNS Top Differential Pick

Jamie Overton (LNS)

  • Jamie Overton could be a smart differential pick, currently selected by just 4% of fantasy users.
  • With his all-round abilities, he has the potential to contribute with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 6

Small League Team for WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 6

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit might have a slight edge over Welsh Fire in this match, with their key players now available for selection.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

