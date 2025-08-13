News
WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Manchester Originals Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025
fantasy-cricket

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 13, 2025
4 min read
WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Manchester Originals Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025

Welsh Fire will face Manchester Originals in Match 12 of The Hundred 2025 in Cardiff. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game. Here, we take a look at the WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction.

Welsh Fire suffered an eight-run defeat against London Spirit in their last fixture. Bowling first, they conceded 163/5 in the first innings, and while Jonny Bairstow tried, the other batters couldn’t contribute much as the team fell short.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals registered a 10-run victory in their previous match. Batting first, they scored 163/6 and bowled just well enough to scrape a win in a tight finish.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Curie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Cardiff has been balanced for batters and bowlers, with some assistance for both. Since 2024, the average first-innings score in full games has been 141 in the competition. Pacers have snared 79.31% of wickets in this duration. The team winning the toss might elect to bowl first, even though sides batting first have won three of the four games.

A temperature of around 21°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Steve Smith (WEF):

  • Steve Smith has 93 runs at an average of 46.50 and a 160.34 strike rate in two innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.
  • He is among the finest players of new-ball movement and will be crucial for the Welsh Fire early in the innings. He can navigate early threats and make a substantial score.
  • Steve Smith’s last five scores: 3, 29, 52, 121*, & 88.

Riley Meredith (WEF):

  • Riley Meredith has six wickets at an average of 15.66 and an 11.33 strike rate in three innings in Cardiff. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • He will get ample help early on. Then, he will also bowl in death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets.
  • Riley Meredith’s previous five figures: 1/26, 2/33, 0/46, 3/19, & 2/22.

Heinrich Klaasen (MNR):

  • Heinrich Klaasen scored 19 runs in his only innings in Cardiff.
  • He will bat in the middle order and is among the best T20 batters. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes, and he can wreak havoc.
  • Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 24, 6, 15, 3, & 48.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Jonny Bairstow (WEF):

  • Jonny Bairstow has 364 runs at an average of 36.40 and a 135.31 strike rate in 14 innings in Cardiff. He also has three fifties here.
  • He has been in decent touch lately. He understands the venue quite well and can make another big score.
  • Jonny Bairstow’s previous five scores: 86*, 42, 5, 0, & 116.

Phil Salt (MNR):

  • Phil Salt has 203 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 142.95 in eight innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.
  • He will open the innings and is an explosive batter. He can maximise the field restrictions and provide a rapid start.
  • Phil Salt’s last five scores: 31, 41, 60, 18, & 42.

Jos Buttler (MNR):

  • Jos Buttler has 220 runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 137.50 in nine innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.
  • He is among the better players of movement and will bat at No.3. He has looked in good touch and will be vital for Manchester Originals in this game.
  • Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 46, 0, 22, 9, & 77.

WEF vs MNR Top Differential Pick

Paul Walter (WEF):

  • Paul Walter has been selected by only 25.08% of users. He can be a good differential pick.
  • He has 193 runs at an average of 24.12 and a strike rate of 154.40 in eight innings in Cardiff. He also has six wickets at an average of 20.83 and a 14.16 in five innings here.
  • Paul Walter’s last five scores: 6, 15, 52, 13, & 5. His previous five figures: 0/32, 0/17, 1/30, 0/27, & 0/18.

Grand League Team for WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 12

Small League Team for WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 12

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Welsh Fire will have a home advantage, but Manchester Originals look stronger. They have most bases covered and should win the contest.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

