WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 21 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave.

Welsh Fire will face Southern Brave in the 21st match of The Hundred 2025. We bring you the WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction for the game.

Welsh Fire suffered an 83-run defeat in their previous fixture against Oval Invincibles. Bowling first, they conceded a big 226/4, and batted poorly to bundle on a mere 143.

Southern Brave also lost their last encounter by seven wickets against Oval Invincibles. Batting first, they could only score 133, and later bowled poorly to concede the target in 89 balls.

WEF vs SOB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Stephen Eskinazi, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (c & wk), Luke Wells, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, David Payne, Matt Henry, Ajeet Dale

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills

WEF vs SOB The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in The Hundred since 2024 has been 140 in Cardiff, with pacers picking 78.94% of wickets here. There’s always some new-ball help for speedsters, and expect the same again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with 150 being a fighting total.

A temperature of around 20°C, with mostly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Steve Smith (WEF):

Steve Smith has 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 148.75 in three innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.

Steve Smith is among the better players to handle new-ball movement. He will open the innings and can make a substantial score.

Steve Smith’s last five scores: 7, 26, 3, 29, & 52.

Matt Henry (WEF):

Matt Henry has eight wickets at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 11.75 in five innings in Cardiff.

Matt Henry is a new-ball specialist, and Cardiff is an ideal venue for his craft. He will get significant movement early on and can dismiss a few batters.

Matt Henry’s previous five figures: 2/39, 2/19, 2/34, 3/26, & 3/34.

Leus du Plooy (SOB):

Leus du Plooy has 237 runs at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 145.39 in nine innings in Cardiff.

Leus du Plooy will open the innings. He is an attacking batter and can maximise the field restrictions.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 13, 55, 0, 48*, & 25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Jonny Bairstow (WEF):

Jonny Bairstow has 364 runs at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 133.82 in 15 innings in Cardiff. He also has three fifties here.

Jonny Bairstow has been in fine form this tournament. He is among the leading run-scorers and can make a substantial score at a venue he understands better than many.

Jonny Bairstow’s previous five scores: 50, 0, 86*, 42, & 5.

Chris Green (WEF):

Chris Green has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 146.15 in four innings in Cardiff. He also has three wickets here.

Chris Green can contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been exceptional. He can have another good outing.

Chris Green’s last five scores: 1, 19, 32*, 3, & 29. Chris Green’s previous five figures: 1/42, 3/19, 0/31, 0/23, & 0/29.

James Coles (SOB):

James Coles has 117 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 146.25 in three innings in Cardiff. He also has a solitary wicket here.

James Coles boasts a fine record in Cardiff. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

James Coles’ last five scores: 7, 25*, 49*, 4, & 39. James Coles’ previous five figures: 0/16, 0/27, 0/21, 1/17, & 0/13.

WEF vs SOB Top Differential Pick

Laurie Evans (SOB):

Laurie Evans has 283 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 142.92 in 11 innings in Cardiff. He also has one fifty and a century here.

There’s a possibility of a few early wickets in Cardiff. Since Evans will bat in the middle order, he will get relatively nice conditions and can make a substantial score.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 8, 1*, 53, 13, & 1.

Grand League Team for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Welsh Fire will have a home advantage and might be more suited to the conditions in Cardiff. Southern Brave have a strong team, but most of their players are out of form. Expect Welsh Fire to win.