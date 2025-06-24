WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between West Indies and Australia.

Australia (AUS) are on the tour of West Indies (WI), where they will play three Tests and five T20Is. The tour begins with the first Test to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies are going through a transition and will have a new captain, with Roston Chase taking over from Kraigg Brathwaite. Their last Test assignment was in January when they toured Pakistan, winning and losing a game each.

Australia will look to put the WTC final defeat against South Africa behind them and start this new cycle in style. They have dropped Marnus Labuschagne for this game while Steve Smith is recovering from a thumb injury. Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis will replace the duo.

WI vs AUS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown offers good pitches for batting. But seamers can get good assistance here thanks to the dukes balls. Moreover, the pitch deteriorates significantly, making it tough to bat on the last two days.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid for the most part of this match. The third and fourth day could witness some rain, with around a 65% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Jayden Seales (WI)

Jayden Seales has been one of the better performing West Indies players in recent times.

He has bagged 38 wickets in the last eight Tests at an incredible strike rate of 35.44.

Keacy Carty (WI)

Keacy Carty’s first stint with the Test team wasn’t great but he has been in magnificent form over the last seven months.

Carty made 313 runs from six games in this year’s domestic competition.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green failed in the WTC final but had scored two centuries in two County Championship games in the lead up.

He averages 34 with the bat in Test cricket with two hundreds and six fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Pat Cummins (AUS)

Pat Cummins was terrific in the first innings of the WTC final, picking up 6 for 28.

He has taken 49 wickets since the start of 2024 at an average of 21.57.

Cummins has three five-fors in this period.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head had a poor outing in the WTC final but is a good captaincy option for this game.

Since 2022, Head averages nearly 42 in Test cricket at an excellent strike rate of 80.

He has registered six hundreds and 10 fifties in this period.

Mitchell Starc (WI)

Mitchell Starc could be lethal in this game due to his pace, and against a vulnerable batting unit.

He has snared 34 wickets in the last 10 games at a strike rate of below 47.

WI vs AUS Player to Avoid

Mikyle Louis (WI)

Mikyle Louis is likely to bat in the top order and will face a tough challenge against the Aussie pacers. He averages just 19 in Test cricket.

Grand League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Despite not having Steve Smith, Australia have a much stronger side compared to West Indies. The Aussies have an outstanding bowling unit and a strong batting line-up.

