WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between West Indies and Australia.
Australia (AUS) are on the tour of West Indies (WI), where they will play three Tests and five T20Is. The tour begins with the first Test to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies are going through a transition and will have a new captain, with Roston Chase taking over from Kraigg Brathwaite. Their last Test assignment was in January when they toured Pakistan, winning and losing a game each.
Australia will look to put the WTC final defeat against South Africa behind them and start this new cycle in style. They have dropped Marnus Labuschagne for this game while Steve Smith is recovering from a thumb injury. Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis will replace the duo.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown offers good pitches for batting. But seamers can get good assistance here thanks to the dukes balls. Moreover, the pitch deteriorates significantly, making it tough to bat on the last two days.
The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid for the most part of this match. The third and fourth day could witness some rain, with around a 65% chance of precipitation.
Jayden Seales (WI)
Keacy Carty (WI)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Pat Cummins (AUS)
Travis Head (AUS)
Mitchell Starc (WI)
Mikyle Louis (WI)
Despite not having Steve Smith, Australia have a much stronger side compared to West Indies. The Aussies have an outstanding bowling unit and a strong batting line-up.
