WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between West Indies and Australia.

Australia (AUS) will look to complete a clean sweep over West Indies (WI) when the two teams lock horns in the second Test. The action will unfold at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

The hosts will rue their performance in the first Test, where they had multiple opportunities to dominate the match but eventually lost by 159 runs. Jayden Seales bagged a five-for in the first innings while Shamar Joseph claimed nine wickets in the match.

Australia had a lucky escape in the season opener thanks to Travis Head, who hit twin fifties on a challenging pitch. They had lost four for 65 in the second innings before Head, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster hit fifties. Josh Hazlewood picked a five-for in the fourth innings to seal the game.

WI vs AUS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada offer consistent bounce. Fast bowlers can find good assistance here so we could see another match where batters might struggle. The average first and second innings score from four Tests at the venue stands at 278 and 365, respectively.

The weather is likely to be cloudy on most days of this match. The second and fourth day could have some showers.

Top Player Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Jayden Seales (WI)

Jayden Seales has been outstanding in the longer format for West Indies, and is coming off six wickets in the series opener.

The right-arm seamer has claimed 44 wickets in the last nine Tests at an average of 20.52.

Steven Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith will be back in the side after missing the previous game due to a finger injury.

He has amassed 685 runs in the longer format in the last nine games at an average of 45.67.

Beau Webster (AUS)

Beau Webster has been a valuable asset to Australia in the last two games, scoring two fifties.

He has 305 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.57 along with five wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Pat Cummins (AUS)

Pat Cummins picked three wickets and scored 37 runs in the previous match.

Since 2024, he has taken 52 wickets from 12 Tests at an average of 21.26, including three five-wicket hauls.

His batting down the order makes him a great captaincy option.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head was the difference between the two sides in Bridgetown, scoring 59 and 61 in two innings on a very tough pitch to bat on.

Since 2022, Head has an average of 42 in Test cricket while striking at an incredible rate of 80.

He has smashed six centuries and 12 half centuries in this period.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood was terrific in the first Test, picking up seven wickets across two innings.

He has taken 58 wickets in 13 matches in the last two years at an exceptional average of 17.77.

WI vs AUS Player to Avoid

Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)

Kraigg Brathwaite hasn’t been in great form with the bat. He averages just 21.5 in the last 10 matches and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Australia won the first game by a big margin despite not being at their best. Steve Smith’s return will strengthen them. West Indies have a struggling batting unit and will have to pull off a miracle.

