WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between West Indies and Australia.
Australia (AUS) will look to complete a clean sweep over West Indies (WI) when the two teams lock horns in the second Test. The action will unfold at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.
The hosts will rue their performance in the first Test, where they had multiple opportunities to dominate the match but eventually lost by 159 runs. Jayden Seales bagged a five-for in the first innings while Shamar Joseph claimed nine wickets in the match.
Australia had a lucky escape in the season opener thanks to Travis Head, who hit twin fifties on a challenging pitch. They had lost four for 65 in the second innings before Head, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster hit fifties. Josh Hazlewood picked a five-for in the fourth innings to seal the game.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
The pitches in the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada offer consistent bounce. Fast bowlers can find good assistance here so we could see another match where batters might struggle. The average first and second innings score from four Tests at the venue stands at 278 and 365, respectively.
The weather is likely to be cloudy on most days of this match. The second and fourth day could have some showers.
Jayden Seales (WI)
Steven Smith (AUS)
Beau Webster (AUS)
Pat Cummins (AUS)
Travis Head (AUS)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)
Australia won the first game by a big margin despite not being at their best. Steve Smith’s return will strengthen them. West Indies have a struggling batting unit and will have to pull off a miracle.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.