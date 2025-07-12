WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between West Indies and Australia.

Australia (AUS) have clinched the three-match Test series against West Indies (WI) with a 2-0 lead but there’s plenty to play for in the third Test. The day-night pink ball Test will take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies put on a better show in the second game but could not level the series, losing by 133 runs. Alzarri Joseph snared 4 for 61 in the first innings while Brandon King scored 75 to reduce the deficit to 33 runs. They were given a target of 277 in the fourth innings but none of the batters could occupy the crease.

For Australia, Alex Carey and Beau Webster made 60s after they were reduced to 110/5. Cameron Green and Steve Smith registered fifties in the second innings. Nathan Lyon picked three wickets in each innings while Mitch Starc claimed 3 for 24 in the second.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 84/6 MR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

WI vs AUS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Johann Layne, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Sabina Park, Kingston have traditionally favoured bowlers. Seamers should find a good amount of help off this pitch, especially with the pink dukes ball. The average first and second innings score here stands at 315 and 329, respectively.

The weather could be an issue for this game with rain threat on all five days. There’s around a 40% chance of rain on the first two days and over 70% on the next three days.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Jayden Seales (WI)

Jayden Seales picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test and bagged four wickets in the previous game.

The right-arm seamer has claimed 48 wickets since last year at an average of 20.32.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head was the Player of the Match in Bridgetown, scoring 59 and 61 in two innings in tricky conditions.

Head has been terrific for Australia, averaging 42 in Test cricket since 2022 while striking at 80.

He has registered six centuries and 12 half-centuries in this period.

Beau Webster (AUS)

Beau Webster has proven himself to be a valuable addition to the Test side.

The all-rounder has made 361 runs in six Tests at an average of nearly 41 while picking up seven wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Pat Cummins (AUS)

Pat Cummins has taken six wickets and scored 58 runs in two games this series.

The right-arm pacer has snared 55 wickets from 13 Tests since last year at an average of 21.29, including three five-wicket hauls.

Cummins adds value with the bat down the order, making him a top captaincy option.

Steven Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith returned to form with a superb 71 in the second innings in St George’s.

He has an excellent record against West Indies, scoring 946 runs at an average of 105.

He has registered three centuries and four half-centuries against the Windies.

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitchell Starc was magnificent in the second innings of the last Test, bagging 3 for 24 in eight overs.

The left-arm fast bowler has an incredible record in day-night Tests, with 74 wickets at 18.14 apiece.

WI vs AUS Player to Avoid

Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)

Kraigg Brathwaite has scored just 99 runs in the last four Test matches and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

West Indies had stunned Australia in the last pink ball Test between the two but Australia have been a much stronger side in this series. The home side have an extremely vulnerable batting line-up and facing this Aussie attack with the pink ball will be a huge challenge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.