WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between West Indies and Australia.
Australia (AUS) have clinched the three-match Test series against West Indies (WI) with a 2-0 lead but there’s plenty to play for in the third Test. The day-night pink ball Test will take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
West Indies put on a better show in the second game but could not level the series, losing by 133 runs. Alzarri Joseph snared 4 for 61 in the first innings while Brandon King scored 75 to reduce the deficit to 33 runs. They were given a target of 277 in the fourth innings but none of the batters could occupy the crease.
For Australia, Alex Carey and Beau Webster made 60s after they were reduced to 110/5. Cameron Green and Steve Smith registered fifties in the second innings. Nathan Lyon picked three wickets in each innings while Mitch Starc claimed 3 for 24 in the second.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Johann Layne, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
The pitches in Sabina Park, Kingston have traditionally favoured bowlers. Seamers should find a good amount of help off this pitch, especially with the pink dukes ball. The average first and second innings score here stands at 315 and 329, respectively.
The weather could be an issue for this game with rain threat on all five days. There’s around a 40% chance of rain on the first two days and over 70% on the next three days.
Jayden Seales (WI)
Travis Head (AUS)
Beau Webster (AUS)
Pat Cummins (AUS)
Steven Smith (AUS)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)
West Indies had stunned Australia in the last pink ball Test between the two but Australia have been a much stronger side in this series. The home side have an extremely vulnerable batting line-up and facing this Aussie attack with the pink ball will be a huge challenge.
