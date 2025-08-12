WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The third and final ODI between West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) will be held at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Let’s look into the WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS 51/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 142/4 CCC 138/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 101/1 JOR 100/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL 99/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings

West Indies won the second match of the series, defeating Pakistan by five wickets (DLS method). They restricted Pakistan to 171/7 in 37 overs, and after a rain delay, their target was revised to 181 in 35 overs. The hosts chased it down in 33.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 49 from Roston Chase and useful contributions from Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope, and Justin Greaves.

With this win, West Indies levelled the series 1-1.

West Indies vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies vs Pakistan Predictions: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad offers a balanced surface that supports both pacers and spinners, and as seen in the first two ODIs, it hasn’t been a particularly high-scoring venue, with the team batting second winning both matches.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with some chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Jayden Seales (WI)

Jayden Seales has taken four wickets in this ODI series so far.

He took three in the previous match and one in the first match.

Earlier, in the Test series against Australia, he took 13 wickets.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz played in the previous ODI match of the series and took two wickets.

Earlier, in the T20I series, he was the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches.

Shamar Joseph (WI)

Shamar Joseph has been in good wicket-taking form, claiming three wickets in the two matches of the ODI series so far.

He took two wickets in the first match and one in the second.

In the T20I series, he picked up five wickets across three matches.

Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

Hasan Nawaz has scored 99 runs in the two ODI matches of the series so far.

He scored an unbeaten 63 in the first match and an unbeaten 36 in the second.

Earlier, in the T20I series, he scored 79 runs across three matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has scored 87 runs in two ODI matches of the series so far, with 55 in the first match and 32 in the second.

Earlier, in the T20I series against Australia last month, he scored 185 runs in three matches.

Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase has scored 102 runs in two ODIs, making him the leading scorer in the series.

He scored 53 runs in the first match and an unbeaten 49 in the second.

With the ball, he has taken two wickets with one in each match.

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam scored 47 runs in the first ODI of the series.

Even though he had a disappointing outing in the previous match, he can still be a good captaincy choice.

He averages 54.62 in the 133 ODIs he has played.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest, with West Indies having a slight edge over Pakistan to clinch the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.