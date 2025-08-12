News
WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI
fantasy-cricket

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read
WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI between West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) will be held at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Let’s look into the WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

West Indies won the second match of the series, defeating Pakistan by five wickets (DLS method). They restricted Pakistan to 171/7 in 37 overs, and after a rain delay, their target was revised to 181 in 35 overs. The hosts chased it down in 33.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 49 from Roston Chase and useful contributions from Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope, and Justin Greaves.

With this win, West Indies levelled the series 1-1.

West Indies vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies vs Pakistan Predictions: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad offers a balanced surface that supports both pacers and spinners, and as seen in the first two ODIs, it hasn’t been a particularly high-scoring venue, with the team batting second winning both matches.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with some chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Jayden Seales (WI)

  • Jayden Seales has taken four wickets in this ODI series so far.
  • He took three in the previous match and one in the first match.
  • Earlier, in the Test series against Australia, he took 13 wickets.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

  • Mohammad Nawaz played in the previous ODI match of the series and took two wickets.
  • Earlier, in the T20I series, he was the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches.

Shamar Joseph (WI)

  • Shamar Joseph has been in good wicket-taking form, claiming three wickets in the two matches of the ODI series so far.
  • He took two wickets in the first match and one in the second.
  • In the T20I series, he picked up five wickets across three matches.

Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

  • Hasan Nawaz has scored 99 runs in the two ODI matches of the series so far.
  • He scored an unbeaten 63 in the first match and an unbeaten 36 in the second.
  • Earlier, in the T20I series, he scored 79 runs across three matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

  • Shai Hope has scored 87 runs in two ODI matches of the series so far, with 55 in the first match and 32 in the second.
  • Earlier, in the T20I series against Australia last month, he scored 185 runs in three matches.

Roston Chase (WI)

  • Roston Chase has scored 102 runs in two ODIs, making him the leading scorer in the series.
  • He scored 53 runs in the first match and an unbeaten 49 in the second.
  • With the ball, he has taken two wickets with one in each match.

Babar Azam (PAK)

  • Babar Azam scored 47 runs in the first ODI of the series.
  • Even though he had a disappointing outing in the previous match, he can still be a good captaincy choice.
  • He averages 54.62 in the 133 ODIs he has played.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI

Small League Team for WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest, with West Indies having a slight edge over Pakistan to clinch the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Pakistan
West Indies
WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

