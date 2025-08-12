WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The third and final ODI between West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) will be held at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Let’s look into the WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.
51/0
142/4
138/5
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets
101/1
100/10
Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets
99/6
West Indies won the second match of the series, defeating Pakistan by five wickets (DLS method). They restricted Pakistan to 171/7 in 37 overs, and after a rain delay, their target was revised to 181 in 35 overs. The hosts chased it down in 33.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 49 from Roston Chase and useful contributions from Sherfane Rutherford, Shai Hope, and Justin Greaves.
With this win, West Indies levelled the series 1-1.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.
Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad offers a balanced surface that supports both pacers and spinners, and as seen in the first two ODIs, it hasn’t been a particularly high-scoring venue, with the team batting second winning both matches.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with some chance of rain.
It is expected to be a close contest, with West Indies having a slight edge over Pakistan to clinch the series.
