WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 WCL 2025
fantasy-cricket

WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 19, 2025
3 min read
WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 WCL 2025

The 2nd match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the West Indies Champions (WIC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the WIC vs SAC Dream11 prediction.

West Indies Champions will be led by Kieron Pollard. The squad includes players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Lendl Simmons.

AB de Villiers will lead South Africa Champions. The squad features former players like JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, and Wayne Parnell.

WIC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Champions (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton (WK), Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.

South Africa Champions (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, AB de Villiers (C), JP Duminy, JJ Smuts, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (Wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier.

WIC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is a good ground for batting in white-ball cricket, with a flat pitch that usually has lots of runs for the batters.

The temperature is expected to be around 22°C.

Top Player Picks for WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Ashley Nurse (WIC)

  • Ashley Nurse scored 158 runs in five innings in the last edition.
  • He also took six wickets with the ball.
  • His all-round abilities make him a valuable pick for the team.

JP Duminy (SAC)

  • Even though he had a tough last season, JP Duminy can be a good option to have in the team.
  • He can contribute with both bat and ball, making him a useful all-round pick.

Dwayne Smith (WIC)

  • Dwayne Smith scored 202 runs in the last edition of the WCL, including two half-centuries.
  • He continued his good form in the Masters tournament earlier this year.
  • Smith scored 264 runs in seven matches for West Indies Masters.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Kieron Pollard (WIC)

  • Kieron Pollard is still playing in T20 leagues and recently featured in MLC 2025.
  • He played a key role in MI New York’s title win with an all-round performance.
  • Pollard scored 317 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 175.13, including two fifties.
  • He also contributed with the ball, picking up 6 wickets.

Lendl Simmons (WIC)

  • Lendl Simmons was the second-highest run-scorer in the International Masters League earlier this year.
  • He scored 351 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 175.50.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers will be playing a competitive match for the first time since 2021.
  • He has scored 9424 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 150.13.
  • He also has four centuries to his name.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 MATCH 2 Grand League Team

Small League Team for WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 MATCH 2 Small League Team

WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

West Indies Champions have a stronger squad than South Africa Champions and are expected to have an edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
South Africa Champions
West Indies Champions
WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

