WIC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 2nd match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is between the West Indies Champions (WIC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s get into the WIC vs SAC Dream11 prediction.
West Indies Champions will be led by Kieron Pollard. The squad includes players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Lendl Simmons.
105/9
76/3
AB de Villiers will lead South Africa Champions. The squad features former players like JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, and Wayne Parnell.
West Indies Champions (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton (WK), Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.
South Africa Champions (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, AB de Villiers (C), JP Duminy, JJ Smuts, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (Wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier.
Edgbaston in Birmingham is a good ground for batting in white-ball cricket, with a flat pitch that usually has lots of runs for the batters.
The temperature is expected to be around 22°C.
West Indies Champions have a stronger squad than South Africa Champions and are expected to have an edge in this match.
