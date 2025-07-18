ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) and New Zealand (NZ) will meet in a T20I for the first time in a decade. They will lock horns in the third match of the T20 tri-nation series at Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe are coming off a five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the series opener. Sikandar Raza struck 54 off 38 to help his side get 141 in 20 overs. Richard Ngarava took two early wickets but the hosts could not get through the Proteas middle order.
The Black Caps defeated South Africa in their first game of the series. Tim Robinson (75 off 57) and Bevon Jacobs (44 off 30) powered the team to 173. Jacob Duffy then snared 3 for 20 in four overs with Matt Henry also bagging three scalps.
152/5
151/9
46/3
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
Looking at the past record, the pitches in Harare Sports Club have generally offered a good contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this ground stands at 156 after 52 T20Is.
The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius.
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Richard Ngarava (ZIM)
Ish Sodhi (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Tashinga Musekiwa (ZIM)
New Zealand are coming off a fairly comfortable victory over South Africa and will be heavy favourites to win this game. They certainly have a much more potent bowling unit and some quality batters.
