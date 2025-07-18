ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and New Zealand (NZ) will meet in a T20I for the first time in a decade. They will lock horns in the third match of the T20 tri-nation series at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe are coming off a five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the series opener. Sikandar Raza struck 54 off 38 to help his side get 141 in 20 overs. Richard Ngarava took two early wickets but the hosts could not get through the Proteas middle order.

The Black Caps defeated South Africa in their first game of the series. Tim Robinson (75 off 57) and Bevon Jacobs (44 off 30) powered the team to 173. Jacob Duffy then snared 3 for 20 in four overs with Matt Henry also bagging three scalps.

ZIM vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

ZIM vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Looking at the past record, the pitches in Harare Sports Club have generally offered a good contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this ground stands at 156 after 52 T20Is.

The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain, and the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner has been in terrific form in the shorter format, picking 15 wickets in the last seven games.

The left-arm spinner has taken three three-wicket hauls in these games.

Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

Richard Ngarava has taken 11 wickets in the last eight T20Is at a strike rate of 15.81.

The left-arm pacer has 83 wickets in T20 internationals at an economy of 7.14.

Ish Sodhi (NZ)

The leg-spinner took two scalps against South Africa and will be a big threat to Zimbabwe.

Ish Sodhi has taken 20 wickets since last year at a strike rate of 18.25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy was magnificent in the previous game against South Africa, claiming 3 for 20 in four overs.

The right-arm pacer has taken 24 wickets in the last nine T20Is at an economy of 5.79 and strike rate of 8.41.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza is coming off a 38-ball 54 in the previous game versus South Africa.

He has been outstanding in the shorter format, amassing 750 runs this year at an average of 30 and strike rate of 142.

Raza has struck five half-centuries this year.

Raza has also bagged 25 wickets with the ball at an economy of 8.17.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has scored 271 runs in the last six T20 internationals at a strike rate of 199 while averaging 54.

Seifert has smashed three centuries and 28 half-centuries in the T20 format.

ZIM vs NZ Player to Avoid

Tashinga Musekiwa (ZIM)

Tashinga Musekiwa bats in the lower middle order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are coming off a fairly comfortable victory over South Africa and will be heavy favourites to win this game. They certainly have a much more potent bowling unit and some quality batters.

