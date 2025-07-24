News
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match
fantasy-cricket

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 24, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the sixth match of the T20 tri-nation series at Harare Sports Club. The hosts have been eliminated from the final race while New Zealand have reached there along with South Africa.

Zimbabwe have lost all three games in the tournament and will look to end it on a positive note. They lost to South Africa in the previous game by seven wickets after managing to post only 144 on the back of Brian Bennett’s 61 off 43. 

The Black Caps smashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the previous game. Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, and Jacob Duffy picked two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 134. Tim Seifert then struck 66 not out in 48 balls. 

ZIM vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

ZIM vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club has generally offered pitches with a decent amount of help for bowlers and that has been the case in this series as well. New-ball seamers, in particular, have made a big impact. The average batting first score here stands at 156.

The weather is expected to be hazy with rain unlikely to be a big factor. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 

Matt Henry (NZ)

  • Matt Henry has played two games in this series, picking up 3 for 34 and 3 for 26. 
  • Henry has been in exceptional form, having bagged 34 wickets from 19 innings at an economy of seven. 

Brian Bennett (ZIM) 

  • Brian Bennett was outstanding in Zimbabwe’s previous game versus South Africa, where he hit 61 off 43 balls. 
  • He has made 294 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 29.4. 

Devon Conway (NZ)

  • Devon Conway has not been at his best but was amongst runs in the previous encounter against Zimbabwe. 
  • Conway scored an unbeaten 59 off 40 deliveries to steer the team over the line. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Santner (NZ)

  • Mitch Santner is coming off a superb spell against South Africa, picking up 2 for 26 in four overs. 
  • The left-arm spinner has been in great form in the shorter format, having claimed 18 wickets in the last nine games. 
  • Santner has taken three three-wicket hauls in this period.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 

  • Sikandar Raza has had a quiet tournament after 38-ball 54 in the first game but remains a top captaincy option. 
  • He has amassed over 750 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 29 while striking at 140, including five half-centuries this year. 
  • Raza has also taken 25 wickets at an economy of 8.20.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

  • Tim Seifert was superb in the previous game against South Africa, hitting 66 not out in 48 deliveries. 
  • He has collected 340 runs in the last eight T20Is at a strike rate of 179 while averaging 56. 
  • Overall, Seifert had three hundreds and 29 fifties in the T20 format. 

ZIM vs NZ Player to Avoid

Tony Munyonga (ZIM)

  • Tony Munyonga has scored 14 runs from three innings batting in the lower middle order. He can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match Playing XI Small League Team

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have been unbeaten in the competition so far. They possess much better quality in all departments and will be heavy favourites to win this contest. 

New Zealand
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

