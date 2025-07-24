ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the sixth match of the T20 tri-nation series at Harare Sports Club. The hosts have been eliminated from the final race while New Zealand have reached there along with South Africa.
Zimbabwe have lost all three games in the tournament and will look to end it on a positive note. They lost to South Africa in the previous game by seven wickets after managing to post only 144 on the back of Brian Bennett’s 61 off 43.
The Black Caps smashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the previous game. Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, and Jacob Duffy picked two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 134. Tim Seifert then struck 66 not out in 48 balls.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.
Harare Sports Club has generally offered pitches with a decent amount of help for bowlers and that has been the case in this series as well. New-ball seamers, in particular, have made a big impact. The average batting first score here stands at 156.
The weather is expected to be hazy with rain unlikely to be a big factor.
Matt Henry (NZ)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Tony Munyonga (ZIM)
New Zealand have been unbeaten in the competition so far. They possess much better quality in all departments and will be heavy favourites to win this contest.
