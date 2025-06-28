News
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test
fantasy-cricket

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 28, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test

The South Africa (SA) tour of Zimbabwe (ZIM) includes two Tests followed by a tri-nation series. The first Test will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the longer format was way back in 2017. Zimbabwe, who beat Bangladesh in an away Test in April, will look to stun the world champions South Africa. Zimbabwe took on England last month but suffered a heavy defeat. 

The Proteas clinched an ICC trophy recently, beating Australia in the Test Championship final. However, only a handful of members from that squad are on this tour with the management giving chances to the young blood. 

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is a good venue for batting, especially on the first two of the Test. There could be some help for bowlers. The average first and second innings score at this ground reads 310 and 396, respectively.

The weather is expected to be sunny and breezy throughout the match, with the temperature ranging between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius. 

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Sean Williams (ZIM)

  • Sean Williams has been the best batter in the Zimbabwe side. 
  • He has over 1600 runs in Test cricket at an average of 44.94, including five hundreds and six fifties. 

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 

  • Blessing Muzarabani has been terrific in the longer format, picking up 55 wickets from 13 Tests at 23.27 apiece. 
  • Muzarabani has claimed three five-fors and three four-fors in Tests. 

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played only seven FC matches, scoring 485 runs at an average of 60.65.
  • The 19-year prodigy has three centuries in these seven games. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Brevis has been in exceptional form in recent months, scoring runs in all formats in different conditions.
  • He piled on 573 runs from eight games in the domestic First Class competition this year at an average of 47.75 and strike rate of 88. 
  • He registered two centuries and two half centuries in the season. 

Brian Bennett (ZIM) 

  • Brian Bennett is quickly becoming one of the most reliable batters in the Zimbabwe side. 
  • He has scored 460 runs in seven Tests at an average of 38.33 while striking at over 72. 
  • Bennett smashed 139 against England recently. 

Corbin Bosch (SA)

  • Corbin Bosch, in his only Test, scored 81 not-out and picked five wickets. 
  • He has a solid FC record with an average of 41.69 with the bat, including 11 half centuries. 
  • The right arm pacer has 77 wickets in red-ball cricket with five hauls of four or more wickets. 
ZIM vs SA Player to Avoid

Tafadzwa Tsiga (ZIM)

  • Tafadzwa Tsiga has just 72 runs in eight innings in Test cricket. He should be avoided. 

Grand League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st Test Playing XI Small League Team

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa will head into this game as heavy favourites despite missing most of their top players. They have much better batting resources and the bowling attack should do well against a vulnerable line-up.  

