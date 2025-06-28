ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
The South Africa (SA) tour of Zimbabwe (ZIM) includes two Tests followed by a tri-nation series. The first Test will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
The last time these two teams faced each other in the longer format was way back in 2017. Zimbabwe, who beat Bangladesh in an away Test in April, will look to stun the world champions South Africa. Zimbabwe took on England last month but suffered a heavy defeat.
The Proteas clinched an ICC trophy recently, beating Australia in the Test Championship final. However, only a handful of members from that squad are on this tour with the management giving chances to the young blood.
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.
The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is a good venue for batting, especially on the first two of the Test. There could be some help for bowlers. The average first and second innings score at this ground reads 310 and 396, respectively.
The weather is expected to be sunny and breezy throughout the match, with the temperature ranging between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.
Sean Williams (ZIM)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
South Africa will head into this game as heavy favourites despite missing most of their top players. They have much better batting resources and the bowling attack should do well against a vulnerable line-up.
