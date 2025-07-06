ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

South Africa (SA) will look to complete a sweep over Zimbabwe (ZIM) when the two teams meet in the second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Proteas registered a comprehensive 328-run in the first Test to take the lead.

Zimbabwe had reduced the visitors to 55/4 in the first session of the first Test but could not keep up the pressure. Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 153 while Corbin Bosch also hit an unbeaten century to help the team reach 418.

Sean Williams scored 137 for the home side before they were bowled out for just 251. Wiaan Mulder picked four wickets in the first innings and went on to put on 147 with the bat. Bosch later snared a five-for in the fourth innings to clinch the game.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 170/2 THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN 106/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 11/0 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf, Senuran Muthusamy.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is a venue where batters can put on big scores once the initial phase passes. Seamers can get decent help here with the new ball. The average first and second innings score in Test cricket here reads 310 and 396, respectively.

The weather is likely to be mostly sunny throughout the five days, with the temperature hovering between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Sean Williams is coming off a 137-run knock in a match where no other Zimbabwe batter scored a fifty.

He has 1781 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.86, including six hundreds and as many fifties.

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Blessing Muzarabani picked 2 for 59 and 1 for 38 in the first match.

He has taken 57 wickets from 14 Tests at 23.75 apiece, including three five-fors and three four-fors.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Brevis started his Test career by smashing 51 off 41 in his debut innings.

He has been in excellent form, amassing 573 runs in the FC competition this year at an average of 47.75 while striking at 88.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius produced a magnificent knock on his debut, scoring 153 runs in 160 deliveries.

The left-hand batter has played eight FC matches and has collected 642 runs at an average of 64 with four centuries.

Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Wiaan Mulder picked four wickets in the previous game and scored 147 in the second innings.

He has two hundreds in Test cricket while picking up 35 wickets from 20 games.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch has played two Tests and has done an outstanding job with both bat and ball.

He has scored 81 not out and 100 not out in two of the four innings.

The right-arm pacer has also claimed a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

ZIM vs SA Player to Avoid

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (ZIM)

The opening batter averages 21.80 in Test cricket after five games. He fell for 0 & 12 in the first game of this series.

Grand League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa were dominant in the first Test and will be clear favourites to win this game. The Proteas have a much stronger batting line-up and better bowling resources.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.