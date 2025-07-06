News
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd Test
fantasy-cricket

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 6, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd Test

South Africa (SA) will look to complete a sweep over Zimbabwe (ZIM) when the two teams meet in the second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Proteas registered a comprehensive 328-run in the first Test to take the lead. 

Zimbabwe had reduced the visitors to 55/4 in the first session of the first Test but could not keep up the pressure. Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 153 while Corbin Bosch also hit an unbeaten century to help the team reach 418. 

Sean Williams scored 137 for the home side before they were bowled out for just 251. Wiaan Mulder picked four wickets in the first innings and went on to put on 147 with the bat. Bosch later snared a five-for in the fourth innings to clinch the game.

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf, Senuran Muthusamy.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is a venue where batters can put on big scores once the initial phase passes. Seamers can get decent help here with the new ball. The average first and second innings score in Test cricket here reads 310 and 396, respectively.

The weather is likely to be mostly sunny throughout the five days, with the temperature hovering between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Sean Williams (ZIM)

  • Sean Williams is coming off a 137-run knock in a match where no other Zimbabwe batter scored a fifty. 
  • He has 1781 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.86, including six hundreds and as many fifties. 

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 

  • Blessing Muzarabani picked 2 for 59 and 1 for 38 in the first match. 
  • He has taken 57 wickets from 14 Tests at 23.75 apiece, including three five-fors and three four-fors. 

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Brevis started his Test career by smashing 51 off 41 in his debut innings.
  • He has been in excellent form, amassing 573 runs in the FC competition this year at an average of 47.75 while striking at 88.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius produced a magnificent knock on his debut, scoring 153 runs in 160 deliveries. 
  • The left-hand batter has played eight FC matches and has collected 642 runs at an average of 64 with four centuries. 

Wiaan Mulder (SA) 

  • Wiaan Mulder picked four wickets in the previous game and scored 147 in the second innings. 
  • He has two hundreds in Test cricket while picking up 35 wickets from 20 games. 

Corbin Bosch (SA)

  • Corbin Bosch has played two Tests and has done an outstanding job with both bat and ball.
  • He has scored 81 not out and 100 not out in two of the four innings. 
  • The right-arm pacer has also claimed a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul. 

ZIM vs SA Player to Avoid

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (ZIM)

  • The opening batter averages 21.80 in Test cricket after five games. He fell for 0 & 12 in the first game of this series. 

Grand League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd Test Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd Test Playing XI Small League Team

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa were dominant in the first Test and will be clear favourites to win this game. The Proteas have a much stronger batting line-up and better bowling resources.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

South Africa
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
ZIM vs SA Predictions
Zimbabwe
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

