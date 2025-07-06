ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
South Africa (SA) will look to complete a sweep over Zimbabwe (ZIM) when the two teams meet in the second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Proteas registered a comprehensive 328-run in the first Test to take the lead.
Zimbabwe had reduced the visitors to 55/4 in the first session of the first Test but could not keep up the pressure. Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 153 while Corbin Bosch also hit an unbeaten century to help the team reach 418.
Sean Williams scored 137 for the home side before they were bowled out for just 251. Wiaan Mulder picked four wickets in the first innings and went on to put on 147 with the bat. Bosch later snared a five-for in the fourth innings to clinch the game.
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf, Senuran Muthusamy.
The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo is a venue where batters can put on big scores once the initial phase passes. Seamers can get decent help here with the new ball. The average first and second innings score in Test cricket here reads 310 and 396, respectively.
The weather is likely to be mostly sunny throughout the five days, with the temperature hovering between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.
Sean Williams (ZIM)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Wiaan Mulder (SA)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
South Africa were dominant in the first Test and will be clear favourites to win this game. The Proteas have a much stronger batting line-up and better bowling resources.
