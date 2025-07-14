ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) are set to host South Africa (SA) and New Zealand in a tri-nation T20 series. The first match will have the home side taking on South Africa at Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe haven’t played T20Is since February, when they beat Ireland by 1-0 in a three-match series. Sikandar Raza will lead the team with Richard Ngarava returning from a back injury. Brian Bennett is cleared to play after he had suffered a concussion during the Test series.
The Proteas last played the format in December last year. They beat Pakistan by 2-0 with one game getting washed out. Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa with several new faces in the side, including Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, and Rubin Hermann.
23/2
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Harare Sports Club usually offers good pitches in the shorter format, with something in it for bowlers. The average first innings at the after 50 T20 internationals stands at 156.
The weather should be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.
George Linde (SA)
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
Clive Madande (ZIM)
Although playing without their first-choice players, South Africa are a much stronger side compared to Zimbabwe. The Proteas have a more destructive batting unit and a better bowling attack.
