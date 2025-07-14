News
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match
fantasy-cricket

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 14, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match

Zimbabwe (ZIM) are set to host South Africa (SA) and New Zealand in a tri-nation T20 series. The first match will have the home side taking on South Africa at Harare Sports Club. 

Zimbabwe haven’t played T20Is since February, when they beat Ireland by 1-0 in a three-match series. Sikandar Raza will lead the team with Richard Ngarava returning from a back injury. Brian Bennett is cleared to play after he had suffered a concussion during the Test series. 

The Proteas last played the format in December last year. They beat Pakistan by 2-0 with one game getting washed out. Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa with several new faces in the side, including Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, and Rubin Hermann. 

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club usually offers good pitches in the shorter format, with something in it for bowlers. The average first innings at the after 50 T20 internationals stands at 156.

The weather should be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

George Linde (SA)

  • George Linde is a top fantasy option for the all-round value he brings. 
  • He has scored 180 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 26 and strike rate of 140.
  • The left-arm spinner has also taken 13 wickets at an economy of 6.72. 

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 

  • Blessing Muzarabani has been pretty good for Zimbabwe in the shorter format. 
  • He has picked 78 wickets in T20 internationals at an economy of 7.02.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Dewald Brevis is in sensational form, piling on runs everywhere.
  • He has amassed 682 runs in the T20 format at an average of 40 while striking at an incredible rate of 182.
  • Brevis has hammered five fifties in this period.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been in excellent form, recently hitting 153 and 78 in the Test series. 
  • The youngster had a great debut season in SA20, scoring 397 runs at a strike rate of 163 while averaging 33. 
  • Pretorius hit three half-centuries in the season. 

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 

  • Sikandar Raza is a valuable asset in the shorter format due to his all-round skill set. 
  • He has been in good form, scoring 696 runs this year at an average of 30 while striking at 142.
  • He has registered four half-centuries in this period. 
  • Raza has also picked 25 wickets at an economy of 8.17.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

  • Rassie van der Dussen has been a prolific run-scorer in T20 cricket, averaging 37 in his career. 
  • He had a solid SA20 campaign earlier this year, with 393 runs at an average of 49 and strike rate of 130. 

ZIM vs SA Player to Avoid

Clive Madande (ZIM)

  • The Zimbabwe wicketkeeper is likely to bat in the lower middle order and should be avoided. 

Grand League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match Playing XI Small League Team

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Although playing without their first-choice players, South Africa are a much stronger side compared to Zimbabwe. The Proteas have a more destructive batting unit and a better bowling attack.   

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

South Africa
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

