ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 4th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on South Africa (SA) in the fourth match of the T20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club. The home side is yet to register a win in the tournament while South Africa are also coming off a defeat.

Zimbabwe lost the series opener against South Africa by five wickets and took an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of New Zealand. Barring Wessly Madhevere, no other batter could touch the 25-run mark as they reached only 120.

South Africa also lost to New Zealand in the previous game by 21 runs. Chasing 174, they were 62/5 before Dewald Brevis smashed 35 off 18. George Linde also hit 30 off 20 but neither of them could stay till the end.

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club is a venue where pitches offer good help for bowlers and T20 games are not just runfests. In the ongoing series, batting when the ball is new has proven to be difficult. The average first innings here after 53 T20 internationals reads 156.

The weather should be sunny with rain unlikely to pose any threat while the temperature will range around 24 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (SA)

George Linde was outstanding with the ball in the series opener, picking 3 for 17.

In the second game, he struck 30 runs in 20 deliveries.

He has made 213 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 27 and strike rate of 140.

The left-arm spinner has also claimed 16 wickets at an economy of 6.75.

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has scored 30 and 21 in the first two games.

He has collected 254 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 25.4.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks bats at the top and can be a good fantasy option.

He has scored 299 runs in the last nine games at a strike rate of 154 while averaging 33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius played a short camel in the previous game, scoring 27 off 17.

He had an outstanding season in the SA20, smashing 397 runs at an average of 33 and strike rate of 163, including three half-centuries.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza remains a top captaincy option for his all-round ability.

This year, he has scored 562 runs in the shorter format at an average of 30 while striking at 140.

He has hit five fifties in this period.

Raza has also taken 26 wickets at an economy of 8.17.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis has been in terrific form, amassing 758 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 40 while striking at 184.

Brevis blasted 41 off 17 in the first game against Zimbabwe and backed it up with 35 off 18 versus New Zealand.

Brevis has registered five half-centuries this year.

ZIM vs SA Player to Avoid

Tashinga Musekiwa (ZIM)

Tashinga Musekiwa will bat in the lower middle order and should be avoided.

Grand League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa haven’t lost against Zimbabwe and registered a dominant victory in the series opener. The Proteas possess a much stronger batting line-up and better bowling resources.

