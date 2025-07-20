ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 4th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on South Africa (SA) in the fourth match of the T20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club. The home side is yet to register a win in the tournament while South Africa are also coming off a defeat.
Zimbabwe lost the series opener against South Africa by five wickets and took an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of New Zealand. Barring Wessly Madhevere, no other batter could touch the 25-run mark as they reached only 120.
South Africa also lost to New Zealand in the previous game by 21 runs. Chasing 174, they were 62/5 before Dewald Brevis smashed 35 off 18. George Linde also hit 30 off 20 but neither of them could stay till the end.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Harare Sports Club is a venue where pitches offer good help for bowlers and T20 games are not just runfests. In the ongoing series, batting when the ball is new has proven to be difficult. The average first innings here after 53 T20 internationals reads 156.
The weather should be sunny with rain unlikely to pose any threat while the temperature will range around 24 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
George Linde (SA)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Reeza Hendricks (SA)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Tashinga Musekiwa (ZIM)
South Africa haven’t lost against Zimbabwe and registered a dominant victory in the series opener. The Proteas possess a much stronger batting line-up and better bowling resources.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.