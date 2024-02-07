ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 25 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have more matchwinners in the squad and should win the contest.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors

Date

7 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Andre Russell is the top-run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with 192 runs in 6 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 96.00 and SR of 228.57.

Michael-Kyle Pepper has scored 192 runs in 7 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.43 and SR of 145.45

David Willey has been the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and has taken 9 wickets in 8 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.46

Imad Wasim has also taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.91

Johnson Charles is the top-run scorer for Sharjah Warriors with 232 runs in 8 ILT20 2204 innings at an Avg. of 33.14 and SR of 136.47

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored 148 runs in 6 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.67 and SR of 164.44

Maheesh Theekshana has been the top bowler for the Sharjah Warriors and has taken 11 wickets in 8 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.86

Daniel Sams has also taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.40

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The cricket pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi provides favourable conditions for bowlers, catering equally to the strengths of both spinners and fast bowlers. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with brisk winds and no threat of rain.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Michael-Kyle Pepper (WK), Ravi Bopara, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell (c), Imad Wasim, David Willey, Aditya Shetty, Joshua Little, Ali Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Joe Denly, Sean Williams, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Sams, Junaid Siddiqui, Adil Rashid, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, James Fuller

Also Read: Three changes India might make for the third Test against England

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana has been in good form and his knack for picking up crucial breakthroughs makes him a top captaincy option.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will enjoy bowling in Abu Dhabi. The deck has offered a bit for the pacers here and Sams can exploit it.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke has been selected by less than 12 as of now. Clarke will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He can be tried in a few teams.

Telegram Group Join Now

James Fuller: James Fuller’s selection % is less than 8 as of now. Fuller will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can also bat a bit.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Hain, Alishan Sharafu, David Willey, Joe Denly and Muhammad Jawad-Ullah

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Sean Williams, Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim and Ali Khan

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Aditya Shetty, David Willey, James Fuller and Maheesh Theekshana

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler Cadmore, Liam Livingstone, Sean Williams, Michael-Kyle Pepper and Joshua Little

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have more matchwinners in the squad and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.