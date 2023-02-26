AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Final, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia Women and South Africa Women.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Preview

Australia Women will take on South Africa Women in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia Women is yet to lose a game in this tournament as they beat everyone throughout their campaign till now, including South Africa Women, earlier in their group stage fixture. Their batting looks solid, while bowling just doing enough to take the team across the line. Meg Lanning and co will hope to keep the momentum going and clinch their sixth T20 World Cup title in history.

South Africa Women on the other side, started the tournament with a defeat against Sri Lanka but did enough to qualify for the Semi finals. They put on a brilliant show to knock out a strong England in the Semi final and qualified for their maiden World Cup Final. Sune Luus will be hoping her side to keep the winning form going and perform out of their skin to beat this ruthless Australian side in the final.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Final

Date: 26th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Newlands in Cape Town has been a balanced one lately. Both seamers and spinners getting a hold from the surface throughout the game with batters scoring big after being settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 160. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability updates reported from both sides.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are in great form lately with the bat and ball. However, Australia Women is a much stronger team on paper and is expected to win this match against South Africa Women.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is a player of the final always. She will be a great captaincy choice ahead of the final. She was the player of the match in the last edition's final and also had a great tournament this time around so far, scoring 171 runs at an average of 57.

Tazmin Brits: Tazmin Brits is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 176 runs in five games, including two back to back half centuries in the last two games. She will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is currently the joint second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 9 wickets in five games. In addition, she has been brilliant with the bat as well in that Australian middle order. It is advisable to keep her as one of your captaincy choices.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chloe Tryon: Chloe Tryon had a great start to the tournament but did not get many opportunities in the later half of the campaign. She will be a top differential pick for this match down the order for this South lineup.

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath can be a great differential pick for this game. In Australia's meeting with South Africa, earlier in the group stage, McGrath scored a brilliant half century. If opportunity arrives, she can be a huge difference maker in your points tally as she has been picked by only 18% of the teams as of now.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Grace Harris: Grace Harris is a very dangerous batter down the order for Australia but considering the form of Australia's top order, keeping her out of your dream11 will be ideal.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team