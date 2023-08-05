BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Two teams full of quality players will definitely produce a top-quality contest. However, Trent Rockets are slightly better and might win the game.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

Date

05 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Will Smeed has a poor record against Trent Rockets. Smeed has scored only 62 runs in four innings. However, he has a high strike rate of 187.87.

The left-arm pacers have dismissed him as many as 7 times in the competition. Luke Wood and Daniel Sams have got him out once each.

Will Smeed at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 294 runs, 58.80 avg, 188.46 SR & 1 century. 80.32% of his runs have come at this venue in this tournament.

Will Smeed vs Daniel Sams in the T20s: 34 runs, 22 balls, 154.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jacob Bethell has been dismissed twice against the left-arm pacers in this tournament.

Ben Duckett remained not out on 34 in the previous game.

Shadab Khan’s last five bowling figures: 2/45, 0/32, 2/26, 0/21, 1/32. He has blown hot and cold. However, Shadab can also contribute with the bat.

Benny Howell has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 16 against Trent Rockets. He can also score a few runs with the bat.

Benny Howell at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 14.07 avg, 11.92 SR & 7.08 economy rate.

Benny Howell has an average of 13.37 and a strike rate of 11.12 against the LHBs, whereas he has an average of 25.72 and a strike rate of 20.09 against the RHBs in The Hundred.

Tom Helm had an average of 13.45 and a strike rate of 9.36 against the RHBs in this tournament last season. Helm averaged 16.33 and struck at 13 against the southpaws.

Tom Helm has 3 wickets in 5.2 overs against Trent Rockets.

Kane Richardson took 12 wickets at an average of 9.25 and a strike rate of 8.17 against the RHBs last season. He could pick up only one wicket at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 33 against the LHBs.

Kane Richardson at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 12 avg, 8 SR & 9 economy rate.

Alex Hales is among the consistent batters of the competition. He has 110 runs in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

In the T20 Blast 2023, Alex Hales struggled against the left-arm orthodox and the leg-spinners, as he was dismissed twice by each of them. His strike rate also hovered around 120 against them.

Dawid Malan has 68 runs in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix in the competition. However, he has been a consistent run-scorer in the tournament overall.

The off-spinners troubled him in the T20 Blast 2023. He averaged 23.33 - second-lowest - and struck at 111.11 against them - the lowest among all the bowling types.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 82 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 130.15 against Birmingham Phoenix.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was dismissed thrice in 29 balls by the left-arm pacers in this year’s T20 Blast. Even in the previous game, he was dismissed by George Garton - a left-arm speedster.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 10, 67, 43, 24 & 78*. He has been in good form this year.

Sam Hain’s last six scores: 63, 52, 12, 35, 79*, 97*. His form has been very good in shorter formats.

Lewis Gregory has 68 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 147.82 in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Imad Wasim’s last five bowling figures: 2/15, 1/14, 2/23, 2/23 & 1/25. He can also contribute with the bat.

Daniel Sams has 3 wickets in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix. In his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix, Sams amassed 55 runs with the willow at Edgbaston.

Daniel Sams has 9 wickets at a strike rate of 14.22 against the RHBs in The Hundred, whereas he has only 1 wicket at a strike rate of 48 against the LHBs.

Luke Wood has 3 wickets in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Luke Wood has an average of 14.20 and a strike rate of 12.20 against the LHBs in this competition. He has an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 21.50 against the RHBs.

Sam Cook vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 16.07 avg, 12 SR & 8.04 economy rate.

Sam Cook vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 28 avg, 22.50 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in The Hundred at Edgbaston last season was 161. The teams batting first won 3 of the four games last year.

The average first innings score in the T20 Blast this year at Edgbaston was 169, with the teams batting first, registering victory in seven of the 12 games. The pacers took only 57.98% of the wickets in the league. The spinners had a better economy rate (7.96) than the pacers (8.68). Expect some assistance for the spinners, too, in this match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 12°C, with some sporadic showers throughout the game.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell (c), Tom Helm, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is a good choice for captaincy in this game, given he provides value with both bat and ball. The spinners have had a fair amount of success at this venue, and Shadab can exploit it. If required, Shadab is also a capable batter, as he has shown numerous times in the past.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has always been a consistent white-ball batter. Since he opens the innings, Hales can use the powerplay and score quick runs. On his day, Alex Hales can also play long innings.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is another player who can contribute to both departments. In the previous rubber, Sams snared 3 wickets. Sams has also improved a lot as a batter of late.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has surprisingly been picked up by less than 18% of people, which makes him an excellent differential pick. As pointed out earlier, he has a terrific record at this venue. Expect him to fire again.

Samuel Cook: Sam Cook bowled with the new ball and in the slog overs in the last game. He can swing the new ball and nail his yorkers also, making him a good differential pick. He has been selected by only 4.1% of users as of now.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Carter: Matthew Carter has a miserable record against the Birmingham Phoenix. In the three innings, Carter hasn’t picked up only one wicket and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.64. Consider dropping him.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Tom Helm and Sam Cook.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Hain, Imad Wasim and Benny Howell.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Dawid Malan, Kane Richardson and Tom Helm.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Hain, Benny Howell and Adam Milne.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction:

Two teams full of quality players will definitely produce a top-quality contest. However, Trent Rockets are slightly better and might win the game.

