CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 18 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers are in good form and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

Date

2 February 2024

Time

6:30 PM IST

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Avishka Fernando is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 167 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 41.75 and SR of 167.00. He also has a fifty.

Najubullah Zadran has 135 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 150.00. He also has a fifty.

Bilal Khan is currently the leading wicket-taker for Chattogram Challengers with 8 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 games at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 7.55

Curtis Campher has 6 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 10.83 and an economy of 9.29

Khushdil Shah has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 145.23 and an average of 15.25. He has also picked up 4 wickets.

Towhid Hridoy also scored 95 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.75 and SR of 121.79

Mustafizur Rahman has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 6 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 22.17 and an economy rate of 9.85

Tanvir Islam has taken 5 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 games at an average of 16.20 and an economy rate of 6.57

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Sylhet stadium is conducive to batting and normally speeds up with the more games played there. Expect to see a low bounce and a par score of no higher than 160 on this surface. A total above 180 runs is considered competitive.

Weather Report

The weather will be mild and windy with a maximum temperature of 22.0°C. There are predictions for a light rainfall for the early parts of the game.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hassan, Shuvuguta Hom (C), Tom Bruce (WK), Shykat Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Shadahat Hossian, Nihazamuddan, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Al Amin Hossain.

Comilla Victorians: Mohammed Rizwan, Mahidul Islam, Khusdil Shah, Litton Das (C & WK), Towhid Hridoy, Raymon Reifer, Jaker Ali, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

ALSO READ: 'If I were selector now...' - Coach reveals an interesting story about this RCB star and Dilip Vengsarkar

CCH vs COV Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs COV live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando will bat at the top of the order and can score quick runs during the powerplay. He has been enjoying great form this season and will be amongst the top choices as fantasy captain.

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan has been in genuine wicket-taking form and is currently the top wicket-taker in BPL 2024. He will bowl during both powerplay and death overs and can contribute with crucial fantasy points.

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah is currently in great form. He can bat deep into the innings and can also snare up a few wickets with his bowling.

Telegram Group Join Now

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 8. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 9 as of now and will bat in the top order and can score big in good conditions.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy is not in good form. He may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Bruce, Al-Amin Hossain, Jaker Ali and Shykat Ali

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahidul Islam, Aliss Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Avishka Fernando, Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liton Das, Tanvir Islam, Shuvagata Hom and Al-Amin Hossain

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers are in good form and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.