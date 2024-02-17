CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 36 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka

Date

17 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 196 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 21.78 and SR of 119.51. He also has one fifty.

Tom Bruce has scored 177 runs in 6 innings at an Avg. of 44.25 and SR of 119.59. He also has 2 fifties.

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 11 wickets in 10 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.68

Shohidul Islam has taken 9 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45

Alex Ross is the top-run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 297 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 37.13 and SR of 136.87. He also has 3 fifties.

Mohammad Naim has scored 281 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.55 and SR of 125.45. He also has 2 fifties.

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for the Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 20 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.16

Taskin Ahmed has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs DD pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram predicts a decent surface to bat on. The dew later in the evening can pose a challenge for bowlers but spinners can extract spin.

Weather Report

CCH vs DD weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. It's expected to be slightly overcast although there are no chances of rain.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Tom Bruce(WK), Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Shuvagata Hom(C), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Salauddin Sakil, Nihaduzzaman

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(WK), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, Irfan Sukkur, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva, Taskin Ahmed(C), Shoriful Islam

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan's father reveals emotional story behind his son's India jersey number

CCH vs DD Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs DD live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross is an explosive top-order batter and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Shoriful Islam: Shoriful Islam has been in great form. He will bowl in the powerplay and the death and can be a good option for fantasy.

Telegram Group Join Now

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 56. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur currently has a selection % of less than 17. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and can score big in good batting conditions.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Alauddin Babu: Alauddin Babu may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Adam Rossington and Shoriful Islam

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Irfan Sukkur, Mosaddek Hossain, Shykat Ali and Salauddin Sakil

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Romario Shepherd, Ziaur Rahman, Alex Ross and Shoriful Islam

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Naim Sheikh, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Bruce and Bilal Khan

CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.