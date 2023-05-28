CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat has been in terrific form and is coming off a great win against Mumbai in the Eliminator. CSK, meanwhile, has the experience of playing in the finals. Gujarat looks settled on paper but Chennai is expected to edge them and lift their 5th title.

Match information: CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

It’s one last dance for CSK and GT in IPL 2023.

Both teams will give their all in this game to lift the IPL title.

It’s a big game and teams will prefer batting first and setting up a good total on the board.

The bowlers will play a key role for their respective teams as Ahmedabad has been a venue dominated by the batters.

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma will be the key players for Gujarat.

The batters have been average except Shubman Gill and the others will need to assist him well.

Chennai, on the other hand, needs the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Tushar Deshpande to step up in this game.

Both teams are evenly balanced and it’s going to be a thriller of a final.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 193 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 201

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 7

Win % of team batting first: 63%

Win % of team batting second: 37%

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting and expect a lot of sixes in this game.

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Shubman Gill (533), Sai Sudarshan (185), Pandya (169)

Most wickets: Mohit (17), Shami (17), Rashid (13)

Poor with bat: Conway (1 run in 6 balls)

Poor with ball: Yash Dayal (112 runs in 9 overs, economy - 12.67 and average 114)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (7 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 13 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 19 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 20 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Innings record

GT (bat first 6 games, bowl first 9 games)

Bat first runs: Gill (335), Saha (153), Pandya (140)

Bat second runs: Gill (345), Shankar (195) Pandya (149),

Bowl first wickets: Shami (15), Rashid (15), Noor (6)

Bowl second wickets: Mohit (12), Rashid (9), Shami (9)

CSK (bat first 9 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Conway (446 runs), Gaikwad (404 runs), Dube (272 runs)

Bat second runs: Conway (179), Gaikwad (160), Rahane (137)

Bowl first wickets: Jadeja (11), Deshpande (8), Pathirana (6)

Bowl second wickets: Deshpande (13), Pathirana (11), Chahar (10)

Form Alert (last 4 games)

GT

Most runs: Gill (476), Saha (113)

Most wickets: Mohit (16), Rashid (9), Shami (10)

CSK

Most runs: Conway (211), Gaikwad (210), Dube (122)

Most wickets: Chahar (12), Pathirana (10), Jadeja (5)

Poor form alert (GT)

Wriddhiman Saha’s highest score in the last 5 games is 18 runs.

Poor form alert (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane’s highest score in the last 5 games is 21 runs.

Risk-Reward Alert

Wriddhiman Saha will be against Deepak Chahar and he has an average record against CSK. You can take the risk and drop him.

CSK’s middle order is vulnerable to wrist spin which makes Noor Ahmad an appealing fantasy option.

Maheesh Theekshana will be an excellent differential pick.

Hardik Pandya bowled 2 overs in the last game. He will bat at number 4 and may struggle against the Chennai spinners. Dropping him will be worth the risk.

Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali (If Chennai bats first) will be excellent differential picks in this game.

You can also take the risk on Tushar Deshpande

Probable CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu

Probable GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Probable Impact Sub: Joshua Little

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Saha, Dube, Sudarshan and Mohit

Shivam Dube will be against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Gujarat will target him with the pace and bounce of Shami and Joshua Little. You can drop him.

Said Sudarshan will be a good choice if GT is batting first.

Mohit Sharma is a good pick as well, especially when GT is bowling first.



Differential Picks: Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (If GT bowls 1st). Ajinkya Rahane

If GT bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Sai Sudarshan and Tushar Deshpande

Captaincy choices: Gaikwad, Rashid and Gill

Do not captain: Hardik

If CSK bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Mohit and Rahane

Captaincy choices: Gaikwad, Conway, Gill and Rashid

Do not captain: Hardik

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

GT bat first

Avoid picking Saha

Pick Theekshana, Deshpande & Miller

Captaincy picks: Gaikwad, Pathirana, Gill and Rashid

CSK bat first

Pick Mohit, Rahane and Theekshana

Avoid picking Hardik

Captaincy picks: Rahane, Gaikwad and Rashid

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Pick Ajinkya Rahane.

Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma will be the top differential picks.

You can drop Shivam Dube.

Moeen Ali will be a good punt pick.

It’s worth the risk to select Gaikwad as Captain over Gill, Rashid and Conway.

Pick Joshua Little over Shami/Mohit in big leagues.

Base team for T1-T5

Conway, Gill, Gaikwad, Jadeja, Pandya, Shami, Rashid, Chahar, Pathirana

Other picks in order: Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana

One major differential pick: Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Gujarat has been in terrific form and is coming off a great win against Mumbai in the Eliminator. CSK, meanwhile, has the experience of playing in the finals. Gujarat looks settled on paper but Chennai is expected to edge them and lift their 5th title.