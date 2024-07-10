Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 13 of LPL 2024

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Colombo Strikers are a good team, but Jaffna Kings have a more fearsome batting unit. The tracks have suited batters in Dambulla, and JK batters can exploit it. Expect them to win the game.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings

Date

10 July 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 14 runs in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 56 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 147.36 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 170 runs, 129 balls, 18.88 average, 131.78 SR & 9 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 114 runs, 96 balls, 22.80 average, 118.75 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Fabian Allen in T20s: 4 runs, 3 balls, 2 average, 133 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 36, 20, 29, 17 & 0.

Angelo Perera has 12 runs in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Angelo Perera has 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 158 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Angelo Perera vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 20 runs, 13 balls, 10 average, 153.84 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angelo Perera’s previous five scores: 41, 38, 15, 34 & 17.

Glenn Phillips has 122 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 154.43 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has two fifties here.

Glenn Phillips vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 44 runs, 38 balls, 22 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips vs Tabraiz Shamsi in T20s: 39 runs, 28 balls, 19.50 average, 139.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 52, 70, 26, 0 & 40.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 86.53 in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 9 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 37 runs, 35 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 9 runs, 12 balls, 4.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 4, 5, 16, 48 & 1.

Shadab Khan has 27 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 72 runs, 55 balls, 14.40 average, 130.90 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 45 runs, 36 balls, 15 average, 125 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 17 wickets, 37.05 average, 24.11 SR & 9.21 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 17 average, 14.44 SR & 7.06 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 23, 0, 20 & 0. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/32, 1/21, 4/21, 4/22 & 0/11.

Thisara Perera has 13 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings here.

Thisara Perera vs spin in T20s in 2024: 40 runs, 31 balls, 20 average, 129.03 SR & 2 dismissals. Tabraiz Shamsi has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.

Thisara Perera’s last five scores: 7, 6, 18, 38 & 0. Thisara Perera’s previous five figures: 0/10, 1/18, 0/16, 0/13 & 0/5.

Chamika Karunaratne has 195 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 134.48 in eight LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Chamika Karunaratne has 40 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Chamika Karunaratne’s last five scores: 27*, 13, 12, 25* & 48*. Chamika Karunaratne’s previous five figures: 0/9, 0/37, 0/20, 2/21 & 0/11.

Dunith Wellalage has 6 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dunith Wellalage vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 17.75 average, 15.50 SR & 6.87 economy rate. Dunith Wellalage vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 7.86 economy rate.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five scores: 0*, 6, 45, 1* & 7. Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/43, 0/27, 4/20 & 0/22.

Taskin Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 28 wickets, 16.35 average, 14.50 SR & 6.76 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 32.75 average, 25.25 SR & 7.78 economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/45, 1/30, 1/12, 0/22 & 1/29.

Matheesha Pathirana has 2 wickets in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Matheesha Pathirana has 4 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 11.75 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 25 wickets, 15.76 average, 14.84 SR & 6.37 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 14.62 average, 10.93 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 0/49, 4/26, 1/37, 0/16 & 2/9.

Binura Fernando has 4 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 14.50 in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Binura Fernando vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 22 average, 16.14 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Binura Fernando vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 76 average, 55 SR & 8.29 economy rate.

Binura Fernando’s last five figures: 0/22, 3/25, 1/26, 1/25 & 3/22.

Jaffna Kings:

Pathum Nissanka has 73 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 165.90 in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Pathum Nissanka has 219 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 178.04 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Pathum Nissanka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 288 runs, 189 balls, 24 average, 152.38 SR & 12 dismissals. Binura Fernando has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Pathum Nissanka vs Dunith Wellalage in T20s: 4 runs, 16 balls, 2 average, 25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 119, 88, 12, 27 & 51.

Kusal Mendis has 312 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 143.77 in nine LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has three fifties against them.

Kusal Perera has 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 145.09 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 120 runs, 93 balls, 20 average, 129.03 SR & 6 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 26, 18, 30, 6 & 4.

Rilee Rossouw has 120 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 169.01 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 100 runs, 66 balls, 25 average, 151.51 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 97 runs, 77 balls, 32.33 average, 125.97 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 78 runs, 78 balls, 26 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 75 runs, 76 balls, 12.50 average, 98.68 SR & 6 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores: 41, 12, 67, 1 & 1.

Avishka Fernando has 171 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 102.39 in seven LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Avishka Fernando has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 181.25 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Avishka Fernando vs pace in T20s in 2024: 210 runs, 131 balls, 23.33 average, 160.30 SR & 9 dismissals. Matheesha Pathirana and Taskin Ahmed have dismissed him once each.

Avishka Fernando’s last five scores: 16, 57, 14, 80 & 59.

Charith Asalanka has 98 runs at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 112.64 in five LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Charith Asalanka has 29 runs in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Charith Asalanka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 185 runs, 109 balls, 20.55 average, 169.72 SR & 9 dismissals. Thisara Perera has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Charith Asalanka’s last five scores: 2, 13, 14*, 50 & 33.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 55 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 261.90 in three LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 22 in three LPL innings here.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 95 runs, 87 balls, 15.83 average, 109.19 SR & 6 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 54 balls, 15 average, 138.88 SR & 5 dismissals. Binura Fernando dismissed him on his only delivery against them.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 14 runs, 14 balls, 7 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 17 wickets, 31.17 average, 23.52 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 26 average, 18.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 1, 19*, 35*, 4* & 10. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/45, 1/46, 2/33, 0/30 & 0/18.

Fabian Allen has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 16.66 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Fabian Allen has 14 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 2 wickets here.

Fabian Allen vs pace in T20s in 2024: 71 runs, 54 balls, 7.88 average, 131.48 SR & 9 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs left-arm chinaman in T20s in 2024: 6 runs, 7 balls, 3 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 43.85 average, 32.71 SR & 8.04 economy rate. Fabian Allen vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 25.33 average, 13.33 SR & 11.40 economy rate.

Fabian Allen’s last five scores: 10*, 4, 11*, 0 & 0. Fabian Allen’s previous five figures: 0/22, 1/32, 1/49, 0/9 & 2/33.

Pramod Madushan has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Pramod Madushan has 4 wickets at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Pramod Madushan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 30 average, 18 SR & 10 economy rate. Pramod Madushan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 40 average, 24 SR & 10 economy rate.

Pramod Madushan’s previous five figures: 1/33, 2/48, 1/36, 0/25 & 0/32.

Asitha Fernando has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 18 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Asitha Fernando has 2 wickets in three LPL innings in Dambulla.

Asitha Fernando’s last five figures: 0/35, 2/25, 0/40, 0/41 & 2/40.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 6 wickets at an average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 8 in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 4 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 12 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 25 wickets, 14.56 average, 12.12 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 44.66 average, 31.50 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s last five figures: 2/46, 2/26, 0/26, 3/6 & 3/27.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 198, with pacers snaring 69.7% of wickets here. Expect another flat deck, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Strikers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angelo Perera, Glenn Phillips, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Thisara Perera (c), Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Taskin Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.

Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Wanuja Sahan, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Tabraiz Shamsi.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. Gurbaz is a decent batter and in tremendous form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is a popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nissanka will open the innings and enjoy playing in Dambulla. His form has been good.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Karunaratne will contribute with both bat and ball, and his record against Jaffna Kings is fine. He can fetch match-winning points.

Fabian Allen: Fabian Allen’s selection % currently stands at 13.7. Allen will contribute with both bat and ball. He can make a valuable contribution.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Wanuja Sahan: Wanuja Sahan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, and Asitha Fernando.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Angelo Perera, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Taskin Ahmed, and Pramod Madushan.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Fabian Allen, Binura Fernando, and Asitha Fernando.

CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction

Colombo Strikers are a good team, but Jaffna Kings have a more fearsome batting unit. The tracks have suited batters in Dambulla, and JK batters can exploit it. Expect them to win the game.

