DC vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 13 of IPL 2024

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: While Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of two consecutive victories, Delhi Capitals have lost both games of the season. However, DC will be desperate to win and will come hard at CSK. While CSK are a solid unit, DC might win the game and open their account.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

31 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 644 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 131.96 in 20 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has eight fifties against them.

David Warner has 199 runs at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 146.32 in five T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

David Warner vs left-arm pace since 2023: 227 runs, 174 balls, 28.37 average, 130.45 SR & 8 dismissals.

David Warner vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 161 runs, 100 balls, 32.20 average, 161 SR & 5 dismissals.

David Warner vs Maheesh Theekshana in T20s: 81 runs, 56 balls, 27 average, 144.64 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Warner vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 69 runs, 64 balls, 34.50 average, 107.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 49, 29, 32, 81 & 22.

Mitchell Marsh has 43 runs at an average of 10.75 and a strike rate of 100 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm pace since 2023: 79 runs, 50 balls, 19.75 average, 158 SR & 4 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in 28 balls.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 91 runs, 60 balls, 30.33 average, 151.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 23, 20, 26, 72* & 17.

Ricky Bhui’s last five scores: 0, 3, 14, 6 & 40.

Rishabh Pant has 324 runs at an average of 46.28 and a strike rate of 156.52 in ten IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Rishabh Pant has 123 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 144.70 in six T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Tristan Stubbs has 25 runs at an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 75.75 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners since 2023: 79 runs, 48 balls, 19.75 average, 164.58 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 2 runs, 4 balls, 1 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 44, 5, 27, 15* & 16*.

Axar Patel has 151 runs at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 118.89 in 13 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 35.40 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 4 wickets at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 36 in six T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 31.62 average, 29 SR & 6.54 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 24.50 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/21, 0/25, 2/17, 2/23 & 1/14.

Kuldeep Yadav has 3 wickets at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 48 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.75 average, 27.12 SR & 7.46 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.40 average, 25 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/41, 2/20, 1/31, 5/17 & 1/26.

Anrich Nortje has 10 wickets at an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.87 average, 21.12 SR & 8.76 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 55 average, 31.66 SR & 10.42 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 1/48, 1/42, 1/28, 0/12 & 0/40.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 42.80 average, 25.40 SR & 10.11 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 53.66 average, 27.66 SR & 11.63 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 1/49, 0/44, 0/21, 2/33 & 1/21.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 237 runs at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 130.21 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 162.85 in two T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 105 runs, 70 balls, 21 average, 150 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 132 runs, 98 balls, 44 average, 134.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 76 runs, 42 balls, 38 average, 180.95 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 46, 15, 10, 32 & 123*.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 46, 37, 68, 2 & 1.

Ajinkya Rahane has 813 runs at an average of 58.07 and a strike rate of 130.70 in 20 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 145 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 108.20 in five T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 71 balls, 21.40 average, 150.70 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 21 balls, 8.66 average, 123.80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 19 runs, 27 balls, 9.50 average, 70.37 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 12, 27, 13, 24 & 1.

Shivam Dube has 133 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 154.65 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 33 balls, 11.60 average, 175.75 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in six balls.

Shivam Dube vs Mitchell Marsh in T20s: 9 runs, 11 balls, 4.50 average, 81.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 51, 34*, 1, 63* & 60*.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 119 runs, 91 balls, 29.75 average, 130.76 SR & 4 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 24*, 22, 72*, 8 & 17.

Ravindra Jadeja has 413 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 144.91 in 25 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 23 in 27 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja made 48 runs in his only IPL innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 6.25 and a strike rate of 8.25 in three IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 18.66 average, 17.41 SR & 6.43 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.37 average, 21.12 SR & 8.62 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/15, 0/21, 2/25, 0/28 & 1/38.

MS Dhoni has 672 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 137.98 in 30 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 129.90 in five T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 0, 1, 5*, 2* & 20.

Deepak Chahar has 14 wickets at an average of 25.21 and a strike rate of 18.85 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Deepak Chahar has 2 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 27 in three T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.72 average, 11 SR & 8.69 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.60 average, 17.40 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 2/28, 1/37, 2/44, 2/14 & 3/25.

Tushar Deshpande has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 25.56 average, 15.43 SR & 9.93 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 31.85 average, 20.28 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/21, 0/47, 1/19, 4/13 & 2/34.

Mustafizur Rahman has 6 wickets at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 24 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mustafizur Rahman has 3 wickets at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 12.33 average, 9.16 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 64 average, 35 SR & 10.97 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 2/30, 4/39, 1/47, 1/42 & 0/42.

Matheesha Pathirana has 5 wickets at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.27 average, 15.81 SR & 8.06 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.44 average, 14.33 SR & 7.72 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/28, 1/56, 2/42 & 2/22.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Visakhapatnam has been 153, with pacers snaring 51.61% of wickets here. There will also be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana (IMP).

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Warner will open the innings and has been among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He also has a fine record against CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is another popular captaincy option. Gaikwad will open the innings and has done well against DC in the past. He can weave a big knock.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja has done well against DC in the past. He also has a terrific record in Visakhapatnam.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Nortje has done well against CSK in the past. Bowling in different phases will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane’s selection % currently stands at 16.17. Rahane has a fabulous record against DC and will enjoy batting in Visakhapatnam. He can make a substantial score.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abishek Porel, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Mustafizur Rahman.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rachin Ravindra, Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Khaleel Ahmed, and Tushar Deshpande.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande.

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

