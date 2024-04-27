DC vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 43 of IPL 2024

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals have momentum and a home advantage. But Mumbai Indians become a dangerous side when winning is the only option left for them. Expect MI to win the game and get into the groove.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Date

27 April 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prithvi Shaw has 209 runs at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 128.22 in 12 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Prithvi Shaw has 431 runs at an average of 21.55 and a strike rate of 144.14 in 20 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Prithvi Shaw vs right-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 105 runs, 96 balls, 15 average, 109.37 SR & 7 dismissals. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him twice in 22 balls.

Prithvi Shaw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 22 balls, 19.50 average, 177.27 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 62 runs, 35 balls, 31 average, 177.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 11, 16, 7, 32 & 66.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 88 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 275 in two IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs left-arm pace since 2023: 113 runs, 61 balls, 28.25 average, 185.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 23, 65, 20, 55 & 41.

Axar Patel has 261 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 143.30 in 16 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 38.64 and a strike rate of 29.14 in 20 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 429 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 136.19 in 19 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 29.21 and a strike rate of 27.78 in 18 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 73 balls, 32.33 average, 132.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 46 runs, 45 balls, 15.33 average, 102.22 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 29.33 average, 27.25 SR & 6.45 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 34.16 average, 23.50 SR & 8.72 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 66, 6, 8, 0 & 7*. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/29, 1/17, 0/26 & 2/35.

Shai Hope scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 206 runs, 138 balls, 25.75 average, 149.27 SR & 8 dismissals.

Shai Hope vs Mohammad Nabi in T20s: 30 runs, 22 balls, 15 average, 136.36 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 5, 19, 11*, 33 & 5.

Rishabh Pant has 373 runs at an average of 26.64 and 138.66 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

Rishabh Pant has 901 runs at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of 162.05 in 26 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 53 runs, 41 balls, 17.66 average, 129.26 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 48 runs, 43 balls, 8 average, 111.62 SR & 6 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 88*, 44, 16*, 41 & 1.

Tristan Stubbs scored 71 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Tristan Stubbs has 36 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Delhi.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners since 2023: 123 runs, 72 balls, 24.60 average, 170.83 SR & 5 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 26*, 10, 15*, 71* & 54.

Abishek Porel has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 123.52 in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Abishek Porel has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 175 in three IPL innings in Delhi.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 17 balls, 3 average, 70.58 SR & 4 dismissals.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 42, 15, 41, 0 & 9*.

Kuldeep Yadav has 7 wickets at an average of 38.57 and a strike rate of 25.71 in nine IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Kuldeep Yadav has 14 wickets at an average of 28.35 and a strike rate of 18.42 in 13 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 24.92 average, 20.53 SR & 7.28 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 24.22 average, 19 SR & 7.64 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five scores: 2/29, 4/55, 0/16, 3/20 & 1/41.

Anrich Nortje has 9 wickets at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 19.33 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Anrich Nortje has 6 wickets at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 26 in seven IPL innings in Delhi.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 28.23 average, 17.38 SR & 9.74 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 72.75 average, 36.50 SR & 11.95 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 1/48, 0/31, 2/65, 3/59 & 0/43.

Mukesh Kumar took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mukesh Kumar has 7 wickets at an average of 39.28 and a strike rate of 20.57 in eight IPL innings in Delhi.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.27 average, 17 SR & 9.62 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 41.50 average, 21.33 SR & 11.67 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 1/41, 1/57, 3/14, 1/41 & 3/21.

Rasikh Dar took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Rasikh Dar’s last five figures: 3/44, 0/47, 0/25, 6/31 & 0/32.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma has 1026 runs at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 132.90 in 34 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has six fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 428 runs at an average of 32.92 and a strike rate of 134.59 in 14 IPL innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 72 balls, 23.20 average, 161.11 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him thrice in 69 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 60 runs, 34 balls, 30 average, 176.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 6, 36, 105*, 38 & 49.

Ishan Kishan has 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 146.53 in 15 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 42 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 82.35 in four IPL innings in Delhi.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 145 runs, 89 balls, 36.25 average, 162.92 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 56 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 91 runs, 45 balls, 45.50 average, 202.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 46 runs, 25 balls, 23 average, 184 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 0, 8, 23, 69 & 42.

Suryakumar Yadav has 352 runs at an average of 25.14 and a strike rate of 134.35 in 17 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 132 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 134.69 in nine IPL innings in Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 62 balls, 31 average, 200 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in five balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 106.06 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 61 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 49 runs, 33 balls, 24.50 average, 148.48 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 10, 78, 0, 52 & 0.

Tilak Varma has 90 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 136.36 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Tilak Varma scored 41 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 83 balls, 28.75 average, 138.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 53 balls, 31 average, 175.47 SR & 3 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 65, 34*, 31, 16* & 6.

Mohammad Nabi has 37 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 168.18 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Mohammad Nabi has 34 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 242.85 in two IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 2 wickets here.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 108 runs, 73 balls, 21.60 average, 147.94 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in 2024: 45 runs, 44 balls, 11.25 average, 102.27 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs off-spinners in 2024: 17 runs, 23 balls, 8.50 average, 73.91 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 32.42 average, 29 SR & 6.07 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.50 average, 20 SR & 7.95 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 23, 0, 4*, 6 & 59. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/30, 0/19, 0/7, 0/17 & 0/16.

Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 8 balls, 4 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nehal Wadhera vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 37 balls, 28 average, 151.35 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 49, 61*, 13*, 52 & 46.

Hardik Pandya has 312 runs at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 128.92 in 18 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 29 in 12 IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 111 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 185 in seven IPL innings in Delhi. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 39 in six IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him thrice in 26 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 65 balls, 40.33 average, 186.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 40 balls, 14.50 average, 72.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 36 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 70 runs, 49 balls, 35 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 51.40 average, 29.20 SR & 10.56 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 78.50 average, 53 SR & 8.88 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 10, 10, 2, 21* & 39. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/33, 2/43, 0/13 & 1/46.

Tim David has 104 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 203.92 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Tim David scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Delhi.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David vs Axar Patel in T20s: 20 runs, 23 balls, 10 average, 86.95 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 3, 14, 13, 45* & 17.

Gerald Coetzee took 4 wickets in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 9 wickets, 18.88 average, 11.22 SR & 10.09 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 39.33 average, 23.33 SR & 10.11 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 0/25, 3/32, 1/35, 1/42 & 4/34.

Piyush Chawla has 26 wickets at an average of 24.26 and a strike rate of 18 in 24 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Piyush Chawla has 11 wickets at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 18 in ten IPL innings in Delhi.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 22.82 average, 16.82 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 31.87 average, 20.50 SR & 9.32 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 1/33, 0/32, 0/18, 1/34 & 1/31.

Jasprit Bumrah has 25 wickets at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 18 in 20 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 7 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 24 in eight IPL innings in Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 23 average, 19.50 SR & 7.07 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 9.42 average, 10.71 SR & 5.28 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/37, 3/21, 0/27, 5/21 & 2/22.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 0/28, 5/20, 0/48, 1/40 & 3/37.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks at all venues have been flat, and Arun Jaitley Stadium is no different. Expect another run-scoring surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (IMP).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla (IMP).

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been in sensational form this IPL season. Pant will bat in the middle order and has a fabulous record in Delhi. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. Axar has a fabulous record in Delhi. He will fetch ample points.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batter in the world. Suryakumar will bat in the top order and enjoy batting in Delhi. He can play a big knock.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been selected by less than 29% of users as of now. Prithvi will open the innings and knows the conditions well in Delhi. He can score big.

Nehal Wadhera: Nehal Wadhera’s selection % currently stands at 7.61. Nehal batted brilliantly in the previous game and will enjoy batting in Delhi. He can fetch match-winning points.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Abishek Porel, Tilak Varma, Rasikh Dar, Mukesh Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Khaleel Ahmed, Piyush Chawla, and Nuwan Thushara.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar, and Piyush Chawla.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, and Gerald Coetzee.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have momentum and a home advantage. But Mumbai Indians become a dangerous side when winning is the only option left for them. Expect MI to win the game and get into the groove.

