DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this game as they have a more stable team.

Match information: DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Match: DC vs RCB, Match 50

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST, Night game

Key fantasy pointers

Three of the last four Delhi Capitals games have been low-scoring. Barring the previous game against LSG, Royal Challengers Bangalore had played their last four games on a good batting deck.

David Warner has an average of 44.15 and a strike rate of 161.03 against RCB in the IPL. He is also the leading run-scorer for Delhi Capitals this season.

Axar Patel averages 100 and strikes at 125 vs spin in IPL 2023.

Anrich Nortje has snared 6 of his seven wickets against RHBs in IPL 2023. RCB had five RHBs in the top-6 against LSG in the previous game.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed 5 times and strikes a mere 110 against the spinners in IPL 2023.

Faf du Plessis’ scores at Delhi in the IPL: 15, 56 & 50. He strikes at 155.12 here.

Wanindu Hasaranga can be a good pick for this game. Delhi Capitals average 14.76 and score runs at a strike rate of 116.20 against the leg spinners in IPL 2023.

Mohammed Siraj is a must-pick if RCB bowls second. 73.34% of his total wickets have come in the second innings this year.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 151

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 219

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 8

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 5

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 20%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 80%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: David Warner (145 runs), Axar Patel (138 runs)

Most wickets: Mitchell Marsh (5 wkts), Anrich Nortje (4 wkts)

Poor with the bat: Manish Pandey (3 inns, 48 runs)

Poor with the ball: Kuldeep Yadav (2 wkts)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 5 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 15 wickets lost

2nd inns: 8 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record:

Delhi Capitals (bat first 4 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Axar Patel (151), David Warner (111), Aman Hakim Khan (63)

Bat second runs: David Warner (197), Axar Patel (87), Manish Pandey (72)

Bowl first wickets: Kuldeep Yadav (6), Mitchell Marsh (6), Axar Patel (5)

Bowl second wickets: Anrich Nortje (5), Ishant Sharma (3), Khaleel Ahmed (3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (bat first 5 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Faf du Plessis (291), Virat Kohli (201), Glenn Maxwell (164)

Bat second runs: Faf du Plessis (175), Virat Kohli (163), Glenn Maxwell (98)

Bowl first wickets: Karn Sharma (4), Mohammed Siraj (4)

Bowl second wickets: Mohammed Siraj (11), Harshal Patel (8), Wayne Parnell (5)

Form alert (last 4 games)

DC

Most runs: Axar Patel (109), Mitchell Marsh (90), David Warner (80), Phil Salt (64)

Most wickets: Ishant Sharma (6), Anrich Nortje (5), Axar Patel (5), Kuldeep Yadav (4), Mitchell Marsh (4)

RCB

Most runs: Faf du Plessis (207), Virat Kohli (144), Glenn Maxwell (86), Dinesh Karthik (61)

Most wickets: Mohammed Siraj (7), Harshal Patel (5), Wanindu Hasaranga (5)

Poor form alert (DC)

Manish Pandey has only 57 runs in the last four games.

Rilee Rossouw has 52 runs in the four innings (13 average).

Phil Salt has two golden ducks in the last three games.

Mukesh Kumar has one wicket and an economy rate of 11 in the last three innings.

Poor form alert (RCB)

Mahipal Lomror has only 52 runs at a 13 average in the last five innings.

Suyash Prabhudessai has 35 runs at an average of 8.75 in the last four innings.

Glenn Maxwell has only 2 wickets and an economy rate of 9.15 in the last four innings.

Risk-Reward alert

Glenn Maxwell has been dismissed 5 times and averages 11.80 against the left-arm orthodox in the IPL since 2022.

Axar Patel has dismissed him once, and Maxwell strikes at only 113.63 against him in the T20s.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav in the T20s: 79 runs, 45 balls, 175.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell has also been dismissed twice in 8 balls against the left-arm chinaman bowler in the IPL since 2022.

Glenn Maxwell has got out vs spin in 7 out of eight innings in IPL 2023.

Glenn Maxwell has 233 runs at an average of 21.18 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Probable DC Playing XI:

Phil Salt David Warner Mitchell Marsh Priyam Garg Manish Pandey Axar Patel Aman Hakim Khan Ripal Patel Anrich Nortje Kuldeep Yadav Ishant Sharma

Probable Impact Substitute: Khaleel Ahmed

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Anuj Rawat Glenn Maxwell Suyash Prabhudessai Dinesh Karthik Mahipal Lomror Wanindu Hasaranga Karn Sharma Mohammed Siraj Josh Hazlewood

Probable Impact Substitute: Harshal Patel

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Marsh vs Manish Pandey

Mitchell Marsh scored 63 runs off 39 balls and also took 4 wickets in his last game. Marsh provides value with both bat and ball.

Manish Pandey hasn’t exactly set the IPL stage on fire, but he has played a few decent knocks in the tournament.

Anrich Nortje vs Josh Hazlewood

Anrich Nortje possesses a good record against the RHBs in IPL 2023. He will enjoy bowling to the RCB batters.

Josh Hazlewood bowled really well in the last game against LSG. The short balls have been effective in Delhi, as Mitchell Marsh showed in the previous game, and Hazlewood can exploit it.

Harshal Patel vs Kuldeep Yadav

Harshal Patel has bowled reasonably well in the past few matches. He bowls in the death overs, which increases the possibility of taking wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav might enjoy bowling to a side where the majority of the batters struggle against the slow bowlers. He has also been better against the RHBs this year.

If DC bat first

Complete team with three of Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje and Josh Hazlewood.

Captaincy choices: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel.

Do not captain: Mohammed Siraj.

If RCB bat first

Complete team with three of Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel.

Captaincy choices: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Mohammed Siraj.

Do not captain: Axar Patel.

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 4

If DC bat first

Leave David Warner out.

Pick two of Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh.

Pick Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik.

Captaincy Picks: Virat Kohli and Axar Patel

If RCB bat first

Pick David Warner and leave Wanindu Hasaranga out.

Pick three among Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Manish Pandey.

Captaincy Picks: Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and David Warner.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Wanindu Hasaranga out in T1-T5, and pick him up from T6 onwards.

Make Mitchell Marsh c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Axar Patel + Kuldeep Yadav c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Mohammed Siraj c/vc in two teams if DC chase.

Make Virat Kohli captain in at least three teams if RCB chase.

Drop Glenn Maxwell in at least three teams.

Make David Warner captain of at least one team.

Base team for T1-T5

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Other picks in order: Glenn Maxwell (3 teams at least), Harshal Patel (if RCB bowl second 3 teams at least), Manish Pandey (3 teams at least), Anrich Nortje (3 teams at least), Josh Hazlewood (in 3 teams at least), Phil Salt (in 2 teams), Dinesh Karthik (if RCB bat first at least 2 teams, else from T6 onwards), Wanindu Hasaranga (in 2 teams).

One major differential pick: Karn Sharma (if RCB bowl first in 3 teams), Suyash Prabhudessai (if RCB bowls first in 2 teams), Priyam Garg (in 2 teams in DC bat first).

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Delhi Capitals have won three of their last four games in the season, including the victory over Gujarat Titans in the previous match. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore are a strong unit with a more stable team. Hence, RCB should win the contest.