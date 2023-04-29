DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals are expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are the in-form team right now. Their bowling is working quite well, more so at home. It's just their batting that needs to step up now.

Delhi Capitals will come up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29th, 2023.

The Capitals had a horrible start to their 2023 campaign, losing each of their first five games on the trot. However, they have found themselves up and running with two consecutive wins, including their last victory over Sunrisers away from home. They will be hoping to build on the winning momentum from here which will keep them alive for the playoffs race.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad also have only two wins out of the first seven games and are placed at the second bottom of the table with four points in the halfway mark of the season. The men in orange could not get the better of the Capitals in the last match and will be hoping to make things even better in this match from their trip to Delhi. Aiden Markram and his men have been a very strong side on paper but failed massively to execute at their best. They will be keen to come back into winning ways and build on to a complete turn around in the second half of the season before it is too late.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 40

Date

29th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has been a two paced one. Both seamers and spinners get a hold from the surface throughout the game. The team winning the toss should bat first as the team batting second has a 100% record this season. The first innings total is expected to be around 165. Batters can score big once they are settled.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day in Delhi. There is no rain predicted during the game time.

Team News

Washington Sunder has suffered a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the remainder of the season.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner (c)

Phil Salt (wk)

Mitchell Marsh

Sarfaraz Khan

Manish Pandey

Axar Patel

Aman Khan

Ripal Patel

Anrich Nortje

Kuldeep Yadav

Ishant Sharma

Impact Players Probable: Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:

Harry Brook

Mayank Agarwal

Rahul Tripathi

Abhishek Sharma

Aiden Markram (c)

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Marco Jansen

Mayank Markande

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Umran Malik.

Impact Players Probables: Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is currently the fifth highest run scorer in the tournament with over 300 runs, including four half centuries in seven games he played so far in the season. In addition, he has 145 runs at an average of around 50 in three games played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, including two half centuries as well.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be another top captaincy choice ahead of this match. His all-round abilities are unmatched as he is in terrific form with both bat and ball. In addition, Hyderabad has been the worst team while face left arm spin this season.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will be another great captaincy choice for this game. The South African has looked in brilliant form with the bat but unfortunately has not been able to play a match winning knock so far. He will be an integral part of the SRH side against spin and will be one of the players to watch out for in this game.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh Kumar has been picked by less than 10% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a great differential pick considering his bowling role in every phase of the game. His abilities to take breakthroughs can be a huge difference maker going forward to this game.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is having a below average season going by his standard for Sunrisers. Tripathi has only one half century in seven games this season so far. Majority of the teams have not selected the SRH number three, making him a must differential pick for this match.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma might be a tempting pick to tackle spinners in the middle order but his record against the Capitals makes him a risky pick for this match. He has an average of 5 against the Capitals, therefore it is advisable to avoid picking for this game.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team