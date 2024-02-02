EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 18 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors

Date

2 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Nicholas Pooran has 1352 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 161.91 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Tim David has 1168 runs at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 161.54 in 59 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Trent Boult has 26 wickets at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 15.69 in 18 T20 innings since 2023.

Johnson Charles has 936 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 147.40 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and two centuries.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 1109 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 152.75 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Daniel Sams has 719 runs at an average of 20.54 and a strike rate of 152.33 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 66 wickets at an average of 21.04 and a strike rate of 14 in 44 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Maheesh Theekshana has 45 wickets at an average of 26.26 and a strike rate of 22.28 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 166, with the pacers snaring 71.2% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Akeal Hosein, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil.

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mark Watt.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Pooran will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will enjoy bowling in Abu Dhabi. The track will grip a bit, increasing the value of Bravo’s slower balls. His batting can also fetch a few points.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Fletcher will bat in the top order and can cause serious damage. His recent form has been decent.

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill’s selection % is less than 14 as of now. Guptill will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. His recent form has also been good.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Rohid Khan: Muhammad Rohid Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, and Waqar Salamkheil.

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mark Watt.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Martin Guptill, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, and Chris Woakes.

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Lewis Gregory, Dwayne Bravo, and Mark Watt.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

