EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 21 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers

Date

4 February 2024

Time

4:00 PM IST

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Muhammad Waseem has 1131 runs at an average of 40.39 and a strike rate of 159.52 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Kusal Perera has 513 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 139.40 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Nicholas Pooran has 1376 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 163.03 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Trent Boult has 28 wickets at an average of 20.39 and a strike rate of 15.42 in 19 T20 innings since 2023.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 39 wickets at an average of 20.97 and a strike rate of 17.35 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Alex Hales has 1217 runs at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 138.76 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Colin Munro has 1493 runs at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 147.52 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 497 runs at an average of 22.59 and a strike rate of 167.34 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 51 wickets at an average of 17.52 and a strike rate of 15 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adam Hose has 918 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 137.83 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Luke Wood has 47 wickets at an average of 24.55 and a strike rate of 17.14 in 38 T20 innings since 2023.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 165, with the pacers snaring 70.73% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil.

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan (wk), Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will bat in the middle order. His recent form has been top-notch and will look to extend his good run. Pooran’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro will bat in the top order. His recent form has been top-notch. Expect Munro to make an impact again.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to fetch ample points.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has a selection % of less than 24 as of now. Fletcher will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He is a dangerous batter.

Adam Hose: Adam Hose will bat in the middle order. His recent form has been decent. Hose can bat according to the situation and contribute handsomely.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Rohid Khan: Muhammad Rohid Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with Tim David, Akeal Hosein, and Luke Wood.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mohammad Amir.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Azam Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mohammad Amir.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

