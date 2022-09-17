EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 9, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the 9th game of the Road Safety World Series T20 between the England Legends and West Indies Legends. Both teams have many veterans of the game and it promises to be an exciting game of cricket.

England Legends lost their first game very badly against the Sri Lanka Legends by 7 wickets. Their batters failed miserably and they managed to score only 78 runs batting first. They equalled their own record of the lowest score in the Road Safety World Series T20. The likes of Phil Mustard, Ian Bell, and Dimitri Mascarenhas, will have to turn up with the bat if England is to do well and qualify for the Semi-finals. Their bowling looks good with Chris Tremlett, Stephen Perry, Chris Schofield, and others. England will look to bounce back strongly after losing their first game.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, looked in great form as a team. They defeated the Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets in their first game. Bowlers set the tone by restricting Bangladesh for just 98 runs. Krishmar Santokie and Sulieman Benn were the picks of the bowlers with 3 and 2 wickets respectively. The batters then chased it down with ease as Dwayne Smith scored 51 runs and Kirk Edwards scored 22* and saw his side home. The batters and bowlers are in top form for the West Indies Legends and they will look to continue the good form and win this game as well.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 9, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Date and Time: 17th September 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one with very small boundaries at the Holkar Stadium. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will love their time on this pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and chasing sides have won 12 out of the 22 games played here.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match Prediction

West Indies Legends are in good form as a side and they are expected to win this match.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Probable Playing XI

England Legends: Ian Bell (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Perry, Stuart Meaker

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith (), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Brain Lara/Danza Hyatt, Kirk Edwards, William Perkins, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

Top Captaincy Choices for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

Dwayne Smith: Dwayne Smith will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He will open the innings for West Indies and likes to start hitting from the first ball. He can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few overs. Smith is in great touch as well. He scored 51 runs in the first game. He will also bowl an over or two. Smith will contribute with both and the ball.

Krishmar Santokie: Krishmar Santokie will be an ideal captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. He will be the lead pacer for West Indies Legends. He can swing the new ball and will bowl in the death overs as well. Santokie is a wicket-taker and he picked 3 wickets in the first game against Bangladesh. He is very accurate with his lines and lengths and doesn’t allow the batters to score freely. He can pick a few wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket.

Ian Bell: Ian Bell looked in decent touch in his first game of this season. He started off slowly but played a few good shots before getting dismissed. He will open the innings and will be an important batter for his team. He scored 15 runs in the last match. Bell can score big and will be a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Budget Pick for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

Sulieman Benn (8.5 Credits): Suliemann Benn will be the perfect budget pick for this match. He will be the lead spinner for West Indies Legends and bowled really well in the first game. He picked 2 wickets against Bangladesh Legends and conceded only 20 runs in his 4 overs. Benn will trouble the batters with the extra bounce he gets because of his height. He will be a must-pick for this match.

Differential Picks for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

Chris Tremlett: Chris Tremlett will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He will be England Legends’ lead pacer in the tournament. He was in good form in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series T20. Tremlett is very fit for his age and he will bowl at a good pace and trouble the batters with the extra bounce he gets because of his height. He can hit the ball big if he gets the chance to bat. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Narsingh Deonarine: Narsingh Deonarine will bat at number 3 for the West Indies Legends. He is an aggressive batter and likes to play his shots. He can score big once he gets going. Deonarine scored 114 runs in 3 games of the inaugural Road Safet World Series T20 at an average of 57. He can fetch lots of points in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

If EN-L Bats First: C - Dwayne Smith, VC - Krishmar Santokie

If WI-L Bats First: C - Sulieman Benn, VC - Phil Mustard

Mega League Team for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

If EN-L Bats First: C - Ian Bell, VC - Dave Mohammed

If WI-L Bats First: C - Narsingh Deonarine, VC - Chris Tremlett

Which Contests to Join for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.